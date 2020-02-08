I wish to share some thoughts with you regarding the legalization of marijuana in the New Mexico. The major thing that I hear from the governor is about the financial impact that it will have on the state (“Cannabis legalization gets first hearing,” Jan. 29). I don’t think that state revenue should be the major driving force to legalize marijuana without looking at the consequences of those actions.
My wife’s brother in Utah is a sheriff. In our discussions regarding marijuana — and it is not legal in Utah — his conclusion is that there are numerous negative consequences associated with the drug.
Utah, being a very family-oriented state, is conscious of the fact that child neglect, DWI, property crimes and domestic problems are a higher incidence problem where there is cannabis used in the homes — that’s what my brother-in-law has seen. Emergency calls also become more prevalent because of children who have ingested the parent’s cannabis.
Colorado has a higher incidence of children hospital occurrences than other states in the nation. Just from the standpoint of families and children, legalizing marijuana seems to be negative for the welfare of these families and children. We need to protect our children as a natural resource of the state.
Over the years I’ve heard that marijuana is a “gateway drug.” With the drug problems that we have here in New Mexico, do we really need to be looking for ways for more people to enter into the drug scene?
Every year you read the statistic of New Mexico is at or near the top of the problem states for people who drive impaired. People are killed by people who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol. Now we are looking for an additional means to become impaired while driving. We have a method to measure the amount of alcohol consumed to be considered DUI, which is blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent in the bloodstream. How will we measure drug impairment? That technology is still being tested.
If money is the driving force, I would refer you the Wall Street Journal article dated Dec. 6, titled, “Why Utah Has Become America’s Economic Star.” In the article it talks about how Utah has, from taxes to education and to its business climate, has gotten its house in order to excel for its citizens economically.
Utah does not have legalized marijuana, so improving the lives of the people here in New Mexico can happen without the introduction of legalized cannabis at the peril of its citizens. Take a look at what Utah is doing, and see if we can mirror some of their successes. This cannot be rocket science.
Let’s not jeopardize our citizens and quality of life in New Mexico for economic reasons without looking at the total consequences of legalizing cannabis.
