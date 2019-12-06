I’m going to get on my soapbox and say a few things that might be controversial.
We are quick to thank veterans for their service — unless they’re homeless.
For 10 out of 10 homeless people, being on the streets is far from what they would have chosen for their lives.
This is not scientific data. It’s what I have learned from my years of volunteering to help the homeless, including work at the Veterans Integration Centers. Every Tuesday, I help the VIC sort through donations to get them ready for the veterans and their families who will need the clothes, shoes, household goods and food. I also volunteer every Thursday evening with my place of worship to feed the homeless along Central Avenue in east Albuquerque.
As the widow of a Vietnam veteran, I have been involved with active military and veterans for a number of years. I am also a Blue Star Mother, an organization that sends much-needed care packages to our deployed troops all over the world.
But it’s my work with the homeless veterans in Albuquerque in which I see the biggest need — and the biggest impact we can make.
These men and women on the streets have served our country. It is our responsibility to care for them. They have sacrificed for our country, willing to give their lives for not just our freedom, but to protect our way of life.
And, how do we treat them? We ignore them. Or worse, we mistreat them. These people are not animals. For most, something happened in their lives. Sometimes it’s addiction, escaping domestic violence, or an unfortunate series of events like getting sick or losing a job. From there things just spiral out of control.
Veterans Integration Centers is doing their part to help homeless veterans and their families. They provide multiple housing options, provide clothing and food, and offer the care and services these veterans need and deserve to integrate back into society. The VIC helps veterans reconnect with the benefits they are entitled to from honorably serving our country and integrate them back into the VA system to get the physical and mental health care they need.
However, since federal funding has dried up, VIC can’t do it all. They rely on the community and the support of other veterans and families who have transitioned back into civilian life and have been successful.
Rather than simply thanking veterans for their service, I ask my fellow community members to join me in stepping up and helping those who proudly wore a uniform to serve our country.
Your support of Veterans Integration Centers will help them continue to do their work of “helping veterans and their families beyond the battle.” They need monetary donations to provide housing options to veterans on the streets. They need your donation of household goods and clothing to help provide a home and sense of worth.
Your support also helps provide case management services to get the physical, mental and spiritual services these veterans need to integrate back into society. Serving our country takes a toll. It’s up to those of us who enjoy our freedoms to support them in whatever way we can.
I’ll continue to volunteer with the VIC, serving the hungry along Central Avenue and supporting our active military family members including my own son-in-law and grandson. I’ll continue to treasure the memories of my late husband who served in the Vietnam War.
I humbly ask that you show your support as well by supporting the VIC and the work it is doing to help homeless veterans and families.
Margy Privett is the widow of a veteran and a volunteer with the New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers among other homeless and military organizations.
