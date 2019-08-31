For 30 years, I have worked with and for those people afflicted with mental illness. The situation for them is dire; they often endure discrimination in housing, employment, relationships, access to treatment, false criminal accusations and the stigma related to their illness.
Over the years, those of us who are family members, lobbyists, advocates and peers have worked tirelessly to ensure that there is a better, more compassionate understanding of mental illness. The approach in the media, particularly by President Donald Trump, the National Rifle Association and politicians focusing on a largely nonviolent population, will cause great harm to already vulnerable individuals.
It appears that we seem eager to immediately blame mass killings on mental health treatment, which oversimplifies the real problem — inflammatory language, conspiracy theories against innocent groups, violent overtones streaming through social media and immediate access to assault weapons. These are the real issues plaguing our society. We are forgetting that there are many individuals who are lonely, angry, confused and encouraged to commit violent acts when exposed to these irresponsible words and opportunities, and who are not diagnosed with a mental illness. Not everyone who commits a violent act is mentally ill.
Social media corruption and ambitious, irresponsible politicians who encourage divisive ideologies to gain power and glory must accept their responsibility and make the easy decisions to consider all factors that contribute to the violence we are experiencing. Only then can we begin to make intelligent, responsible decisions to preserve our democracy and protect innocent individuals who are not a danger to society.
Patsy Romero is the co-chairwoman of the legislative committee of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.