I’m not surprised that people of color are afraid of police. They have good reason to be. What surprises me is that more white people aren’t afraid of police.
In 1972 in Albuquerque, I watched as a car of city police threatened to run down war protesters, then screeched to a halt at the last moment. One cop jumped out, lifted a shotgun to his shoulder, and discharged it straight into the chest and face of a young white woman. Was her crime standing in the street with hundreds of other people and lifting a single lens reflect camera to her face? No, her crime was having a different political viewpoint than the cops.
When I tried to clear her airway — I was a nursing student at the time — the cops took her from me, put her in their car and drove her to the hospital.
I’m white, middle class, college educated, never been arrested and stopped messing around with street drugs in my early 30s, but I’ve been afraid of cops ever since 1972. Even in the most unthreatening of encounters, I assume a cop might do something violent.
Do I need cops? In my suburban Santa Fe neighborhood, which is mostly Anglo and Hispanic with a few Black families, I hardly ever see cops. They don’t stop me or my neighbors and frisk us when we’re taking walks. They don’t cruise the streets slowly staring at us as if we’re criminals. I feel safe in my neighborhood ... except when I see a cop car. I do not approach cops and ask questions on the rare occasions I do see them here: I’m afraid of them.
A few days ago at about 11 a.m., as I waited for the light at Zia Road and Yucca Street, a man in a pickup came weaving through busy traffic and quite deliberately ran the light doing over 50 mph.
At about 11 p.m. that same day, as I waited for the light at Zia and South St. Francis Drive, a pickup flew through the red light, probably doing over 60.
There were no cops around to protect me or other motorists from these crazy drivers, nor are there cops around at 2 a.m. when I hear cars racing on Zia.
So do I really need cops?
People complain that cameras at intersections somehow violate their rights, but so do those guys in the pickups. The only reason to object to cameras at intersections is so that we can break the traffic laws and put other people at risk. If we drive safely, cameras are our friends. There aren’t enough cops in New Mexico to watch every street of Santa Fe every hour of the day and night, but there could be enough cameras.
Cameras don’t require salaries, retirement, vacation and sick leave, much less shift differentials for working nights and weekends. I’ve never heard of a traffic camera pulling a gun on anyone. I’ve never heard that a camera discriminated between a Black driver and a white driver or shouted racial slurs. Driving a car is not a civil right, so traffic cameras can’t violate our civil rights. Only cops can do that.
Give me cameras over cops any day.
Eric Carl Wolf has lived in Santa Fe for 37 years. He teaches at Northern New Mexico College in Española.
