City leaders: I am enraged — and with exceptionally good cause.
In the early afternoon of July 12, I was sitting in the left turn lane at the northbound traffic light on Guadalupe Street as it crosses Paseo de Peralta. The light had changed to red and was clearly so when a large public transit bus and a Cadillac SUV brazenly busted through the light at considerable speed. Neither vehicle had entered the intersection when the light changed to red.
Stopped in the dedicated turn lane, I had a clear view of the behavior of the other drivers. I swore aloud with no one to hear that those imbeciles could have killed someone. And they are egotistical idiots; the threat to someone’s very life is not as important to them as the fraction of a minute they saved.
A week ago, southbound at the same Guadalupe-Paseo de Peralta intersection, I was waiting for the light to change with no car in front of me. When the light changed to green, I proceeded through the intersection. Out of nowhere from my right burst a speeding car eastbound on Paseo de Peralta. The driver had blatantly busted the red light. In my peripheral vision, I sensed the danger so jerked the steering wheel to the left. In a nanosecond, the car’s anti-collision system turned the car left even more radically and brought it to an immediate stop. The other car missed me by maybe a yard. It was truly a life-threatening experience.
The New Mexican’s recent reporting on the most dangerous intersections in Santa Fe is most welcome. Reporting is good — city government action here in New Mexico’s capital would be better. Statewide action would be still better. Reckless drivers are a clear and present danger to the public.
There are doubtless many others like me who are aghast that the city has not installed traffic cameras at key locations. It is well past time for monitoring cameras on the busy intersections and levying stiff fines automatically on drivers who run red lights. Countries like Germany and France have used such monitors for decades and automatically mail a fine to the registered vehicle owner and enter the offense into a database — no ifs, ands or buts. There should be no worries about “due process” for people who blatantly violate the law and endanger others. Maybe, just maybe, fines will put a prohibitively high price on that “saved” fraction of a minute.
James Stewart and his wife, Nan, retired to Santa Fe more than a decade ago after decades working largely abroad.