City leaders: I am enraged — and with exceptionally good cause.

In the early afternoon of July 12, I was sitting in the left turn lane at the northbound traffic light on Guadalupe Street as it crosses Paseo de Peralta. The light had changed to red and was clearly so when a large public transit bus and a Cadillac SUV brazenly busted through the light at considerable speed. Neither vehicle had entered the intersection when the light changed to red.

Stopped in the dedicated turn lane, I had a clear view of the behavior of the other drivers. I swore aloud with no one to hear that those imbeciles could have killed someone. And they are egotistical idiots; the threat to someone’s very life is not as important to them as the fraction of a minute they saved.

Recommended for you