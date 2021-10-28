I voted for Mayor Alan Webber. But now I’m wondering if Mayor Webber suffers from cognitive dissonance. Might he be pretending that climate change won’t affect Santa Fe? Or are certain political donations (62 percent are from out of state) clouding his agenda?
It is very difficult to comprehend Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s statement that climate change is the biggest existential threat we face as a planet. The World Health Organization states climate change adversely impacts the lives and health of billions of people, affecting the most basic health requirements: clean air, safe water, sufficient food and adequate shelter. But local government is behaving as if it’s not happening or is even real. We are now actually trying to live with the affects of climate change — mass migration, heat waves, droughts, wild fires, and crop failures. We have a dilly of a “water plan” set forth by the city utility company. It is a plan for a plan — it puts off the finalization of a real plan for five years, so the next mayor can recommend immediate actions.
Mayor Webber stated in his first election campaign that eco-sustainability is on his agenda. “We can and must be the most sustainable city in the country.” The recent listing of accomplishments I saw does not contain even one environmental accomplishment. But he surely did build a lot of water-hungry new residences.
I met Mayor Webber at a fundraiser two years ago and asked if it was possible to outlaw plastic water bottles in city government as did both Portland and Seattle? He asked me to research the legislation and send him more information, giving me his contact information. I spent several hours researching the issue and sent the links to that legislation plus stats on the environmental /health damage stemming from plastic bottles. No reply. So two weeks later I re-sent that information. Again, no reply. Why?
Why not work to get a water recirculation pump in all of our older houses, not just in the new certified green structures? We currently have a $100 rebate for homeowners who purchase a hotwater recirculation system. Whoopee. An average single Santa Fean can save about 5000+ gallons annually by installing a hot water recirculating pump. In my 2000 square foot home I had to wait for 7 gallons of water to go down the drain before hot shower water arrives; two people waste 10,000 gallons annually. Multiplied by even half of our current households, that would literally save millions of gallons of water.
Why not prioritize this small but important solution and make an arrangement with manufacturers for purchasing thousands of such systems at or below cost? With a list of subsidized installers to provide services at fair and reasonable rates? Is that not worth it?
Seems to me the planet is crying out for everyone to do their part. Now. Including Mayor Alan Webber if he wants my vote.
