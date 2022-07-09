As a public health professional in New Mexico, I’m concerned that our state and federal policies are not doing enough to protect the most vulnerable among us.
Two recent reports have gotten my attention, and I’m hoping our elected officials will take notice of these data-driven findings to make bold policy changes.
A new study released by the Environmental Defense Fund found nearly 200,000 New Mexicans live within one mile of an oil and gas well. (In production-heavy places like San Juan and Eddy counties, it’s over 80 percent of the population).
Not surprisingly but importantly, the study found these people are disproportionately communities of color, people living below the poverty line, older individuals and young children.
The part that alarms me is this: “People who live near oil and gas operations are at an increased risk of exposure to contaminated groundwater and air pollution.”
How big is that risk? We don’t know exactly because New Mexico still lacks sufficient public health data to appropriately assess the true cost of oil and gas activity.
In the counties where we have some data, our report card is not good: Bernalillo, Sandoval, Doña Ana, Eddy and San Juan counties all received an F for air quality, according to the American Lung Association’s recent annual report. Sadly, 70 percent of our counties do not have sufficient air-monitoring data collection for ozone to give any grade.
It’s a known fact that oil and gas operations release ozone-forming pollutants that worsen respiratory diseases such as emphysema and asthma. And as the Environmental Defense Fund study shows, the burden of pollution is not shared equally.
I commend Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration for promulgating new methane rules, but those rules will mean little if the right data isn’t collected in the first place. Despite recent increases, funding to the state’s Environment Department and other agencies is still woefully inadequate to address the data gaps we have. Once again, that means people living near oil and gas wells will be left unprotected.
I was dismayed to learn from citizens in southeastern New Mexico that vast stretches of the Permian Basin lack adequate air monitoring or locally based air inspectors regularly testing for toxic pollutants. With record oil and gas activity, is it too much to ask that we devote more serious funding to find out the long-term health effects of this activity for the people who live there?
At the federal level, the Environmental Protection Agency is considering new methane pollution limits from oil and gas wells nationwide. As final rules are developed, the EPA should do more to consider the impact these wells have on front-line communities — in New Mexico and across the country.
New data from these studies helps shed light on the shortcomings we have at the intersection of public health and environmental policy, but also the opportunities.
I echo the sentiment from fellow public health officials who are calling on policymakers to use and collect new data for the benefit of front-line communities that for too long have been ignored and undercounted.
Somebody wise once said, “What gets measured, matters.” I believe with better data collection, we as a society can do a better job of showing who gets measured matters, too.