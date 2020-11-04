I know most of us are full of worry right now. However, I want to share a hopeful sign in the midst of all the COVID-19 and chaos.
On Oct. 16, four courageous trustees — Adán Delgado, Mary Lou Cameron, Sam Collins and Russell Goff — refuted the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s erroneous, conventional “wisdom” and chose to align themselves with educators’ values and do the financially prudent thing by voting to divest from private prisons.
Thousands of educators across the state helped move the tide toward divestment through signing petitions and calling and writing emails to trustees. Letters came from the school boards of Santa Fe Public Schools and Española Public Schools; both of the school unions — American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association; the University of New Mexico School of Law and UNM United Academics; Teachers Against Child Detention; Santa Fe Faith Network for Immigrant Justice and Santa Fe Dreamers Project. These were some of our champions to whom we owe much thanks and respect.
About 18 months ago, a small group of people started working to divest, with the assistance of Santa Fe Dreamers Project, because we were horrified upon discovering that all current and retired public school and public college/university employees were supporting private prisons through our school pension in the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Originally, we met with the executive director who placed obstacles and barriers every step of the way, telling us we’d lose money, we’d lose our place “at the table” to influence the corporations and we’d have no effect on the industry — so, “… why divest?”
Well, the reasons are plenty.
First, private prison corporations like CoreCivic and GEO Group, which both run facilities in New Mexico — the state with the highest rate of incarcerated people in private prisons in the country — are known for their abusive treatment of asylum-seekers and other incarcerated people, plus have been cited consistently for poor medical treatment and lack of proper hygiene. They have ignored their own COVID-19 safety protocols, and there is no transparency due to their private business model. These profiteers do not listen to their investors requesting more humane treatment of prisoners; there is no place at their table.
Plus, the volatility of their stocks and their lack of reaching benchmarks over the last decade has actually lost funds in the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board pension. CoreCivic lost so much value that the retirement board was forced to sell their stocks at a loss. And, contrary to the scare tactics used by the executive director, it costs nothing to dump the remaining GEO Group private prison stocks.
Private prison stocks have been a blight on the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s history: Who is proud to say that they support companies that promote “zero tolerance” school discipline policies in order to gain more youth for their prisons?
As proven with divesting from apartheid and other oppressive, racist structures, the movement starts slowly, one group at a time, then builds until there is no turning back. Every act of divestment against the “ethics” of private prisons is worthwhile — it encourages other pensions to do the same and it propels us forward towards one day banning this heinous industry from our state and country! Currently, a coalition of respected organizations — People Over Private Prisons New Mexico (POPP-NM) is working with legislators to introduce a bill banning private prisons, with a decent chance of passing this year.
Many thanks to all our champions who, during these difficult times, unified and successfully worked toward a more just New Mexico.
