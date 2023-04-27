New Mexico's 14 district attorneys commend the governor’s decision to veto Senate Bills 187 and 84. Her decision prioritizes the safety of all New Mexicans and promotes the well-being of the criminal justice system.

Although these bills would have brought changes favored by the public defender department and Drug Policy Alliance, experience teaches us that not all change is progress.

The attorneys' association is not controlled by a single identity or ideology. We represent a bipartisan group of elected district attorneys who serve diverse people, from those living in rural New Mexico to the big city of Albuquerque. While each district attorney’s practice is colored by the issues unique to that area, we all agree that public policy that removes accountability for repeat offenders is bad policy.

Marcus J. Montoya is the 8th Judicial District Attorney (Taos, Colfax, and Union counties) and president of the New Mexico District Attorneys Association president. He wrote this with the endorsement of district attorneys from judicial districts across the state.

