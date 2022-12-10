On Wednesday, the Santa Fe City Council will decide whether to implement its longstanding general plan policy that properties along Old Pecos Trail near Zia Road be zoned residential at a density of three to seven dwellings per acre. My application proposes a density of 2.6 dwellings per acre, which will help the city meet its recognized housing needs and provide five affordable homes on the east side.

“Home prices rise, but wages can’t keep up; Prices for single-family house in Santa Fe rose 30 percent in year ending in June” read The New Mexican‘s front-page Feb. 20, 2022, headline. The city has long recognized and proactively planned to meet local housing demands. The 1999 general plan includes policies that are more relevant today than the day they were adopted: “In both ‘infill’ and ‘future growth’ areas, the city must encourage higher densities of residential and commercial development than existing zoning often allows. Smaller subdivided lots and smaller homes help create efficient use of already existing roads and utilities, help ensure cost-efficient public transit, and provide the type of housing that will be in demand as the general population ages during upcoming decades.”

The City Council also adopted a future land-use designation along both sides of Old Pecos Trail near Zia Road of three to seven dwellings per acre as well as scenic highway corridor regulations requiring a 75-foot setback from Old Pecos Trail and 50 percent open space for each residential lot.

Pierre Amestoy is a developer seeking to build homes along Old Pecos Trail.

