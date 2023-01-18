The Santa Fe City Council reconvenes 10 a.m. Saturday to act on a developer’s request to build 25 houses on a site currently zoned for nine dwellings. The 9.59-acre site is owned by a family trust, and the developer has agreed to buy it for a reported $1.3 million — but only if he secures the sought-after rezoning. The upcoming public meeting marks the third time our city’s governing body will meet to vote up or down on this highly contentious request. It is the only item on the agenda.
It now seems inevitable that the city expects a lawsuit in the wake of whatever decision is reached. It is both ironic and maddening that this possibility — which would be costly and time-consuming for the city as well as other litigants — might have been avoided if the city had followed through on a stipulation in the 1999 general plan calling on the city to establish a scenic corridor designation as well as development standards including “land uses, density, and design controls” for the section of Old Pecos Trail between Cordova Road and Interstate 25.
Many, including Councilors Carol
Romero-Wirth and Michael Garcia, have called upon the city to reengage the public and make good on this commitment before considering any new development along this section of Old Pecos Trail, but City Attorney Erin McSherry has advised that “a proposed, future, possible ordinance is not one of the criteria for rezoning.”
The only criteria to be considered are as follows: “(i) there was a mistake in the original zoning; (ii) there has been a change in the surrounding area, altering the character of the neighborhood to such an extent as to justify changing the zoning, or (iii) a different use category is more advantageous to the community, as articulated in the general plan or other adopted city plans.”
While the city wants to see more infill development at higher densities with more affordable housing, there is disagreement as to the definition of “community” in this context. It’s my understanding more than 1,000 people from throughout the city and county are on record as opposing this rezoning — not simply those who live in the immediate vicinity.
At the Jan. 11 City Council meeting, city Planning Manager Maggie Moore outlined the city’s stalled attempts over nearly 25 years to make good on the language in the 1999 general plan, concluding “that the city has endeavored on at least three times to adopt an Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor. And as you know, the Planning and Land Use Department is currently embarking on an update of our general plan and of our land development code, and we see it as our responsibility to review this corridor as well as all the other corridors within the city as part of those processes.” During the same meeting, a former city staffer testified that area residents impeded the earlier attempts, but there was other evidence that the city dropped the ball. It was the city’s duty to act; the onus of governing is not on city residents.
The decision before the City Council represents a Gordian knot that only the city can cut through. The simplest answer would be to define development standards for the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor before any future development occurs. It is the city’s responsibility to make this right.
Kathy Haq is a longtime Santa Fe resident who lives near the site in question on the opposite side of Old Pecos Trail.