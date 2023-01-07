For over 50 years, my family has been the stewards of 9.6 acres at the corner of Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road.
This is land the city of Santa Fe designated in its 1999 general plan for residential use at three to seven homes per acre (28 to 67 homes on our land). The pending rezoning application for 25 homes, including five affordable homes, puts the city’s density designation for our land in opposition with neighbors who refuse to recognize or accept the longstanding designation. The integrity of the city’s planning process hangs in the balance.
The general plan “serves as the statement of goals, recommendations and policies guiding development of the physical environment of Santa Fe,” and state law requires the city’s zoning regulations be in accordance with the adopted general plan.
Santa Fe recently announced a multiyear process to update its general plan and zoning ordinance to “produce land use plans and decisions that will make sure our city’s future is sustainable, equitable, authentic and livable” according to Mayor Alan Webber.
The adopted three- to seven-home per acre density designation fulfills existing general plan policies by achieving infill development and avoiding urban sprawl, making the most efficient use of existing infrastructure, and providing new affordable housing opportunities. Ongoing demand for housing, skyrocketing prices and ever-diminishing vacant land in the city make implementing these policies even more vital than when they were adopted two decades ago.
Many people devoted countless hours to achieving the 1999 general plan and will again participate in the coming update process. Santa Feans rely on the city’s adopted plans in making life-changing decisions. What message would it send if a strident minority opposed to a long-adopted density designation could invalidate it decades later, resulting in no affordable housing on this east-side property? What message would this send to other parts of the city that have historically bore the brunt of development? This project is an opportunity for new housing to be provided in a “sustainable and equitable” way as envisioned for the whole of the city.
We’ve witnessed the Old Pecos Trail corridor slowly but steadily change over the decades, including the expansion of Old Pecos Trail from two to four lanes and development of Quail Run, the Congregation Beit Tikva, office buildings closer to the hospital, and the Plazas at Pecos Trail subdivision across West Zia from our land. Each project was subjected to public review and demonstration of compliance with applicable regulations. Our 9.6 acres is but a relatively small, passing property along the corridor between Rodeo Road and Cordova Road, with a proposed density lower than the city’s own adopted designation.
Along with the density designation, the scenic corridor regulations require a 75-foot setback to maintain views and a sense of openness along Old Pecos Trail and 50 percent open space on each residential lot. These regulations, adopted in tandem with the density designation, present a challenge that the pending application meets as both city staff and the Planning Commission have determined.
Further, the applicant’s proposal responds to public input by limiting houses to one story, providing a larger setback along the west property line and maintaining the arroyo as open space. Dismissing these efforts, opponents insist the city abandon its density designation and perpetuate a zoning district that does not conform to the general plan. Our collective future depends on having confidence in the plans and policies the City Council adopts. We hope the City Council will implement its general plan as intended and approve the rezoning request for the benefit of our entire community.
Rhonda Payne and her four siblings own the property on Old Pecos Trail, inheriting it from their parents.