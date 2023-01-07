For over 50 years, my family has been the stewards of 9.6 acres at the corner of Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road.

This is land the city of Santa Fe designated in its 1999 general plan for residential use at three to seven homes per acre (28 to 67 homes on our land). The pending rezoning application for 25 homes, including five affordable homes, puts the city’s density designation for our land in opposition with neighbors who refuse to recognize or accept the longstanding designation. The integrity of the city’s planning process hangs in the balance.

The general plan “serves as the statement of goals, recommendations and policies guiding development of the physical environment of Santa Fe,” and state law requires the city’s zoning regulations be in accordance with the adopted general plan.

Rhonda Payne and her four siblings own the property on Old Pecos Trail, inheriting it from their parents.

