Why build a development on a public open space? The proposed Homewise development on South Meadows Road is exactly that. It would destroy the South Meadows open space, a grave injustice to area residents and the city overall.
Nearby outdoor recreational space is critical to the well-being of a community. The Homewise proposal would result in the loss of 17 acres of the open space in the heart of District 3, an area that is underserved compared to the rest of the city. Given the pace of development and the lack of park planning, it is unlikely new parks of this size will be built. To take away space is grossly unfair to residents. Residents should not be punished for the city and the county’s wanton neglect of this open space.
- The area also has greatest need because they have the:
- Highest density in the city.
- Largest household sizes.
- Highest number of single parents with children under 18.
- Among the lowest income levels.
The South Meadows open space was purchased in 2001 to attempt to correct this imbalance using the county open space bond money. The county generated a park plan in 2012 but did not act on it. In 2021, the county offered an option for the land to Homewise. Negotiations were conducted behind closed doors without public notification or discussion. When neighbors were notified, they rightfully felt betrayed. Neighbors had reasonably assumed that county open space would remain in public hands.
Homewise is proposing to build 161 units and has committed to having 50 percent of them priced as affordable on the open space, although documents I saw state 40 percent. The option to buy the land from the county depends on approval by the city, so it can be stopped. The first step is to rezone the property and amend the general plan, where the land currently is designated as a park. Area residents are fighting to stop the proposal. Homewise stated there is neighborhood support for the project. Nope. Over 120 people attended three early neighborhood notification meetings. There was unanimous opposition in all of them! In addition, over 40 percent of the neighbors within 100 feet signed a petition formally opposing the project. The number is growing.
Instead of a piecemeal approach, we need solid city policy to deal with affordable housing including:
- Increased percentage of affordable housing in all projects.
- Removal of fee in lieu from developers.
- Use of the city-owned Las Estrellas property for affordable housing.
The need for affordable housing should not justify bypassing commonsense considerations. If a developer proposed a comparable project at Fort Marcy or Franklin E. Miles Park, it would be flatly rejected. Chopping up our parks is not a reasonable or sustainable approach.
The South Meadows open space is within walking distance of more than 2,500 residents. The appropriate use is a community park, with facilities decided by area residents. The space is a viable ecosystem and has tremendous potential. The working people of District 3 pay taxes and deserve opportunities shared by other districts. This proposal permanently closes the door to redressing the imbalance.
I urge you to attend the Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday by Zoom (cases 2-5). Show your support for residents of District 3. Oppose the requests for general plan amendments and rezoning. Save the South Meadows open space.
