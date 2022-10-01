The midtown campus landscape is a beautiful piece of land. It is currently not maintained like it used to be, although the prairie dogs add some nice New Mexican charm. As the midtown master plan suggests, there are a number of buildings that are in good condition and could easily be renovated and converted into commercial and educational space.

Obviously, something major needs to happen with this land and the buildings to make the site a more usable resource for the people of Santa Fe.

Much of the midtown plan is reasonable and in alignment with the charm of Santa Fe. What is unreasonable and out of alignment with the charm of Santa Fe is the huge scale of this project. This project is more in alignment with what you would see in a big city, such as Albuquerque or, God forbid, Los Angeles.

James Rossi is a resident of Santa Fe.

