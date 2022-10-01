The midtown campus landscape is a beautiful piece of land. It is currently not maintained like it used to be, although the prairie dogs add some nice New Mexican charm. As the midtown master plan suggests, there are a number of buildings that are in good condition and could easily be renovated and converted into commercial and educational space.
Obviously, something major needs to happen with this land and the buildings to make the site a more usable resource for the people of Santa Fe.
Much of the midtown plan is reasonable and in alignment with the charm of Santa Fe. What is unreasonable and out of alignment with the charm of Santa Fe is the huge scale of this project. This project is more in alignment with what you would see in a big city, such as Albuquerque or, God forbid, Los Angeles.
A development of this scale would increase traffic congestion and traffic noise all along Siringo, Llano, St. Michael’s and Cerrillos roads. The plan calls for 1,100 new homes; 128,160 square feet of institutional space; 95,000 square feet of office space; 44,000 square feet of retail space; and a 100-room hotel.
This plan no doubt would result in 5,000 or more cars per day coming and going from the midtown site by residents, workers, clients for services, retail customers and hotel guests.
Here is an alternative midtown plan more reasonable and in alignment with the charm of Santa Fe. It also helps to keep Santa Fe a large town and not turn us into a midsize city.
Build only 250 new homes and make them all affordable housing open to current residents of Santa Fe, instead of building 1,100 new homes.
Eliminate the 100-room hotel. The hotel would add too much traffic with all the workers and guests. We have enough hotels and plenty of Airbnb’s.
Keep the rest of the midtown master plan.
The city has plans for most of the midtown site, which is exactly what they should be doing at this point. And city officials say they are open to public comment about the plan in October and November, which is exactly what they should be doing. If anyone has concerns or opinions about the midtown plan, now is the time to speak up. This is our opportunity to cast a vote in the local governing of our city.