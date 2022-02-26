Regarding the article (“At petroglyphs, a reflection of great journeys,” Commentary, Feb. 10): I have been participating in the CHART process and had hoped not to discuss the monuments issue until that was concluded.
However, it is really difficult to grasp the amount of nerve it takes for Mayor Alan Webber to express outrage at the vandalism of the beloved La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Site. Is there any mayor in Santa Fe history who has been more active in unilaterally destroying Santa Fe’s most central monuments?
After months of dragging his feet on dealing with the monuments and with no prior announcement or consultation of the City Council, he moved the Don Diego de Vargas statue from Cathedral Park for “safekeeping.” Turns out that safekeeping was the backyard of a private home/business.
Webber was likely following the actions of New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who in 2015 removed four Confederate monuments in that city. Unfortunately, Webber’s expansive view of his authority meant he didn’t think it necessary to follow Landrieu’s steps of conducting public hearings, consulting local historical societies and getting city council authorization. Landrieu then delivered a brilliant speech that set the stage for other Southern communities to remove those disgusting memories of the “Lost Cause.” On the other hand, Webber’s actions through this whole debacle have made it near impossible to bring healing.
After Webber fulfilled his mission with de Vargas, he moved on to the Plaza obelisk. In the dark of night, he had a city crew attempt to move the obelisk. They were unsuccessful, but did manage to seriously damage this central piece of Santa Fe’s history. A source of inspiration for artists, a spot for meet-ups for Plaza celebrations and festivals, and a rare Civil War memorial on the right side of history. Having possibly structurally damaged the monument, and setting the tone for its destruction, he didn’t even have crews put any enhanced barrier around it for not only its protection but also for the protection of the public.
If he were so interested in the protection of monuments, it would have been prudent to put in place even a minimal plan to protect them on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. It might even have been more advisable after receiving multiple warnings from the Three Sisters Collective. Regardless of how one feels about the collective, its members seemed to understand the gravity of the moment, unlike the mayor.
I probably don’t need to rehash the events of Oct. 10-12, 2020, since there has been significant coverage of them in The New Mexican, but the best summary is probably found in this piece — tinyurl.com/yxaxrmh8. It does seem clear to me that the chain of command above Capt. Matthew Champlin left him, and the officers under his command, in an untenable situation. Tough for those officers, but plenty of plausible deniability up the chain.
The mayor has every right to be offended by the antisemitic graffiti the thugs placed on the petroglyphs, and he has the same First Amendment rights as any of us; but his actions around the monuments in Santa Fe deem him unfit to call out someone for the desecration.
I have submitted other letters regarding the mayor, and sadly feel the need to give a little disclaimer given that he has labeled some critics as Trumpers or antisemites. I consider myself a progressive and have never voted for a Republican in 50 years of casting ballots. I voted for Webber in his run for governor and his initial run for mayor. I had high hopes for him, but, oh, boy was I wrong. In regards to any antisemitism, I can only say that a Jewish family took me under their wing during my very difficult high school years, and I remain in regular, often daily, contact with them still. That doesn’t automatically give me immunity from being antisemitic, but I think they would say such an assertion is ludicrous.
