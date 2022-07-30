One of the ways Albuquerque developer Pierre Amestoy’s representatives tried to “sell” denser zoning along Old Pecos Trail to the Santa Fe Planning Commission was by emphasizing the 25-lot subdivision’s so-called innovative street design.

The developer wants the city to rezone from R-1 to R-3 some 9.59 acres of vacant land at 2200 Old Pecos Trail. That’s within what the city’s 1999 General Plan defines as the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. Testimony by city staff and questions from one of the commissioners, however, made it clear the developer’s street design is impractical and just plain silly in terms of allowing reasonable off-lot parking and ensuring community public safety.

Staff’s Daniel Esquibel testified at the July 21 Planning Commission hearing that the developer must redesign an interior “turnaround” element of his “innovative” design in the entry to seven lots of the subdivision off West Zia Road. Otherwise, city service vehicles would have to back out onto the sharp curve on that road. Talk about unsafe!

