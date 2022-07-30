One of the ways Albuquerque developer Pierre Amestoy’s representatives tried to “sell” denser zoning along Old Pecos Trail to the Santa Fe Planning Commission was by emphasizing the 25-lot subdivision’s so-called innovative street design.
The developer wants the city to rezone from R-1 to R-3 some 9.59 acres of vacant land at 2200 Old Pecos Trail. That’s within what the city’s 1999 General Plan defines as the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. Testimony by city staff and questions from one of the commissioners, however, made it clear the developer’s street design is impractical and just plain silly in terms of allowing reasonable off-lot parking and ensuring community public safety.
Staff’s Daniel Esquibel testified at the July 21 Planning Commission hearing that the developer must redesign an interior “turnaround” element of his “innovative” design in the entry to seven lots of the subdivision off West Zia Road. Otherwise, city service vehicles would have to back out onto the sharp curve on that road. Talk about unsafe!
Commissioner Daniel Pava later asked how much on-street parking on the developer’s two proposed “interior” public streets this so-called “innovative street design” would allow for each of the proposed lots. This is an important point because, presumably, owners of those lots would want to be able to invite extended family or other guests to their homes during holidays or on other occasions. Moreover, as should be obvious to the city, neither that part of Old Pecos Trail nor West Zia Road can safely allow on-street parking.
It’s a good thing commissioners wisely decided to postpone a decision on this rezoning request until after visiting the property, including the adjoining Old Pecos Trail and West Zia Road.
That visit should show commissioners that the only thing innovative about this development proposal is its attempt through up-zoning to force, as one member of the public testified to the commission, a “square peg in a round hole” by allowing too much housing density along this section of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. Doing so would destroy its visual character and openness for the entire Santa Fe community.
The requested rezoning and higher residential density is not appropriate infill for this section of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. It also is not “more advantageous” to this community. That’s something a developer must show for the city to approve a rezoning request. Currently, the property is zoned R-1, which allows one primary dwelling unit with the right to add a guesthouse per lot. An R-3 density also would require the developer to make a contribution to the city’s affordable housing program. His offer of five “affordable home” lots at this location — hardly a significant contribution toward city affordable housing goals — does not justify what would be permanent and irreparable damage if this request were approved.
The city has described the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor as “irreplaceable.” Back up those words. Deny this request.
Annie Campbell is a doctor of Oriental Medicine who has lived in New Mexico for 37 years.