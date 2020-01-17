It’s 2020, and the Democratic Party of New Mexico has been taking time this week to talk about how our work in 2019 has prepared us for a strong start in the presidential election year.
Ever since our incredible victories in 2018, we’ve been focused on keeping that momentum going by engaging Democrats all over New Mexico.
As chairwoman, I’ve made it a priority to talk to Democrats in every corner of our state. In July, I fulfilled my promise to visit all 33 New Mexico counties, attending everything from fundraisers to rallies to community meetings. Traveling has allowed me to hear directly from voters and thank our local leaders who are rallying Democrats in their communities.
Everywhere I go, I hear from Democrats who want to get involved and make a difference. In 2019, Democratic Part of New Mexico staff responded to that interest by hosting trainings about everything from delegate selection to campaign careers. Now, that hard work has laid the groundwork for success in 2020.
During the presidential election year, we’re going to be expanding our efforts to reach out to all Democrats by teaching candidates and activists how to use technology to effectively reach the most people. We’re also hiring a Native American outreach organizer earlier in the cycle than ever before, so that we can make sure that Native communities have a voice in our party. We’re committed to making sure the Democratic Party reflects the incredible diversity of our state by hearing from as many voters as possible about the issues that are affecting their lives.
This year, we’re going to keep investing in local talent and encouraging up-and-coming leaders in our party to get involved. The Democratic Party of New Mexico will be working with local high schools and colleges to expand our internship program, allowing students to get firsthand experience working in politics. We’re also partnering with outside organizations to offer additional training on campaign skills like fundraising, communications and data science.
Finally, we’re going to keep talking to New Mexicans about the reality of President Donald Trump’s broken promises. As I’ve traveled around the state, I’ve met so many people who have been hurt by this administrations’ policies. Farmers have suffered from his tariffs, families’ taxes have increased and people with preexisting conditions are living in fear of losing their health care coverage. The president may promise to fight for our state, but in reality he’s hurting hardworking New Mexicans.
Democrats in New Mexico are fired up because we know that this is a critical election year. We’re working harder than ever to elect leaders who truly reflect our values. At Democratic Party of New Mexico, we know that the energy that caused a blue wave in 2018 hasn’t gone anywhere, and we’re fully prepared to keep that momentum going all the way through November.
Marg Elliston is chairwoman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico.
