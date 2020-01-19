The Democrats’ politically motivated impeachment crusade has backfired spectacularly. Not only has it significantly strengthened President Donald Trump’s support, but it also seems increasingly likely that it will cost the Democrats their majority in the House of Representatives.
House Democrats in pro-Trump districts always knew they would have a hard time explaining their votes to their constituents, but they may have underestimated just how severe the backlash would be.
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began impeachment proceedings against Trump, everyone knew that she was exposing 31 of her most vulnerable members — Democrats representing districts that Trump won in 2016 — to grave electoral danger. By gambling with their political futures, of course, she also gambled with her own, jeopardizing her party’s House majority, and with it her own prospects of retaining the speaker’s gavel next year. Despite insisting that she would not support impeachment unless it was “compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan,” Pelosi eventually caved to pressure from the most radical members of her caucus and agreed to pursue the weakest, most partisan impeachment effort in history.
Although only two Democrats broke from the rest of the party to vote against impeachment, one of them — New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew — is now a proud Republican, having realized that honoring the will of his constituents would make him anathema to the extremists who control the contemporary Democrat Party.
As the 2020 elections draw nearer, many of Van Drew’s colleagues will regret their decision not to follow his lead. Many observers predicted that Pelosi’s decision to impeach Trump on baseless charges would have grave consequences for swing-district Democrats, but party leaders apparently convinced themselves that they could sway popular opinion with a blatantly biased impeachment process. Now that pollsters have had several weeks to survey voters in those crucial districts, it’s clear that the Democrats’ strategy was a complete failure.
According to the American Action Network, for instance, voters in three swing districts have overwhelmingly turned against their representatives who voted to impeach the president.
Virtually all the voters surveyed in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District and New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District know exactly how their member voted and solid majorities of them oppose the Democrat push for impeachment. In all three districts, voters were far more likely to report holding a less favorable impression of their representative based on the impeachment vote.
In a stunning indication of just how incensed the American people truly are by the impeachment farce, a majority of voters in all three districts agreed that their representative “is part of a partisan impeachment process that is a political charade.” In addition, nearly two-thirds of respondents concurred that the Democrats’ obsession with impeachment has prevented Congress from getting more important things done, and about the same number said Democrats should abandon impeachment altogether and allow voters to decide whether to keep Trump in office.
Notably, voters in all three districts oppose impeachment by even greater margins than Trump enjoyed in the 2016 election, indicating that impeachment is even alienating voters who did not cast their ballots for Trump last time around.
Pelosi made one of the biggest strategic errors in recent political memory when she decided to impeach President Trump. Despite the virtual certainty of acquittal in the Senate, she made her members walk the plank over a meaningless vote designed to appease the most rabidly anti-Trump elements of the Democrat Party, practically inviting the backlash those members are now experiencing from infuriated constituents.
Republican Yvette Herrell is a former New Mexico state representative and is currently running to represent the 2nd Congressional District in Southern New Mexico.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.