After watching the recent testimony given to the House Intelligence Committee, it is obvious, even to the partisan observer, that the diplomats, military and the White House National Security Council members thought their knowledge and foreign policy positions were superior to the president’s.
Never mind. It is the elected president who sets the policy, not the employees nor Congress. So we have a rebellion within the deep state that is described as a coordinated effort by career government employees to influence state policy without regard for democratically elected leadership.
This was described by William Colby, who served in the Office of Strategic Services during World War II and at the CIA, where he rose to be its director. When Colby wrote of his missionary zeal and the cloak-and-dagger life he and his fellow agents lived, he described agency members as a “professional clique in a sealed fraternity.”
He wrote, “Their own dedicated double life became the proper norm, and they looked down on the life of the rest of the citizenry. And out of this grew … an inbred, distorted, elitist view of intelligence that held it to be above the normal process of society, with its own rationale and justification, beyond the restraints of the Constitution, which applied to everything and everyone else.”
Colby served as the agency’s director from 1973-76, a period of exposure and reform brought about by the 1975 investigation by the Senate select committee chaired by Frank Church, which revealed the abuses of the CIA, NSA, FBI and IRS. The findings led to the formation of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which is supposed to have oversight of all intelligence activities.
So far, all the attempts to bring down the president have failed, but the testimony given to Congressman Adam Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee has shown the contemptuous attitudes and actions the deep state witnesses have played against their boss.
The absence of high crimes and
misdemeanors in the testimony heard so far — despite a vote to impeach on two counts — means the Democrats’ long game must now be to win the Senate in 2020.
With impeachment focus moving to the Senate for a trial, here’s what Democrats hope will happen: placing three or four vulnerable, swing-state Republican senators in jeopardy with their constituents for voting not to remove the president. The Dems have to be all in on this game, as a Trump second term with an unchanged Senate would no doubt alter the balance of the Supreme Court for several years and derail the Democrats’ progressive agenda.
