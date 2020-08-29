In July of 1974 I was living in East Berlin. As the United States moved toward détente and eventual diplomatic recognition with East Germany in the early 1970s, scholarly exchanges had begun. My former wife, who was studying East German literature, was one of the first American exchange scholars.
East Berlin in 1974 was a universe away from what it is today. This was Soviet-styled communism at its worst and most repressive. The Stasi were everywhere, and people looked around carefully before engaging us in conversations about the West. Particularly, that summer they wanted to know about the Watergate hearings. They could easily understand a man like Nixon being our president. But they were amazed that the Constitution outlined a process for his orderly removal. On this last point, I had to wait to see how the summer played out.
Fortunately, I could listen to the Watergate hearings on Armed Forces Network radio, which had been intermittently jammed when I had lived in West Berlin in 1970 but now was pretty much available to anyone who wanted to listen.
And it was then that I first became aware of the remarkable Barbara Jordan, first-term Congresswoman from Texas. When I turned on the radio on July 25 to listen to the proceedings of the House Judiciary Committee, as I heard Jordan’s initial address, it was like sticking my fingers in an electric socket. The power of her words, the elegance of her argument, the eloquence of her delivery was nothing short of astounding. Every syllable, though only a breath, seemed to have the weight of marble.
“My faith in the Constitution is whole, it is complete, it is total, and I am not going to sit here and be an idle spectator to the diminution, the subversion, the destruction of the Constitution,” she said. It became clear, as each sentence resounded like a hammer blow, that the impeachable offenses of Richard Nixon had nothing to do with his character, his likeability or his competency. What profoundly offended Jordan was that his offenses subverted the Constitution. Nixon’s offense was against Democracy itself.
Listening to Jordan’s speech about the Constitution while sitting in one of the world’s most tyrannical dictatorships made me think about being an American. I wanted to reread our foundational documents, but of course I couldn’t just go to a neighbor or the library and borrow a copy. (One upstairs neighbor actually found all sorts of excuses to come down to see who was listening to Western radio.)
I remember walking around East Berlin feeling immense pride in America and enormous respect for our Founding Fathers; they really had produced a document that allowed “We the People” to try to continually move toward a “more perfect union.” It worked. It was what struck all the East Germans I spoke with. It was, for them, the essence of freedom, the essence of America. Democracy.
Joe Biden ended his convention acceptance speech by saying, “Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot. Decency, science, democracy. They are all on the ballot.” Yes, they all are, but for me it is the last of these that rises to the level of an imperative.
If we truly want to make America great again, we must secure the principles that made it great and unique in the first place. President Donald Trump’s offenses certainly include the three that the House Judiciary Committee agreed on about Richard Nixon: obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress. But whatever his character or competency, most importantly, he has “subverted the Constitution” and therefore cannot “Make America Great Again.” We must vote to save our democracy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.