Political rhetoric regarding crime enflames passions. However, it’s important to remember that for people running for office, a critical part of the job they are seeking is to uphold and defend the Constitution.

Our Constitution was designed to protect people from the overreach of government officials. It was carefully designed to protect us from political whims of those holding positions of power, by making sure all aspects of government have checks and balances. This is critical in the criminal justice system, one of the few areas of government that can strip you of your liberty. The Sixth Amendment guarantees everyone charged with a crime has the right to have a lawyer represent them.

The right to counsel is a core American principle predating the establishment of American jurisprudence. Our Founding Fathers experienced the tyranny of a king whose decisions couldn’t be questioned and a justice system that employed the death penalty to eliminate his political opponents. To avoid such abuses of power, they established the right to a defense lawyer in the 1660s as one of the first checks on governmental power.

Jennifer Burrill is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

