When it comes to Republican conservatives, I can barely abide their greed, racism, hypocrisy and general backwardness, but it’s their cruelty toward children that turns me into a fiery Old Testament prophet demanding justice.
The Republican Party’s cold-hearted attacks against children began with its notorious immigration policy on our southern border. Formulated by President Donald Trump’s senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, his family separation policy has given Americans the stomach-churning images of children, toddlers and even babies torn away from their parents and placed in cages in overcrowded detention centers along the U.S.-Mexican border, a few of them located here in New Mexico.
Some of these more than 5,000 young people will never see their parents again. Those who have visited these detention facilities have been repelled by what they witnessed there; overcrowding, sickness, despair and sometimes death. Such behavior is worthy of the evil tyrannies we were taught to rise above. But Republicans not only condone these atrocities but compare them to bucolic summer camps.
This Republican war on children isn’t confined to immigrants and refugees. It targets American children of all ethnicities as well. The rash of school shootings, where our kids have been massacred in their classrooms, elicited no response from Republican lawmakers except for a call for armed teachers. In short, more guns in schools. If they were the fire department, they would arrive at your burning house with a gasoline truck.
Recently, on Michelle Obama’s birthday, Donald Trump announced plans for the Department of Agriculture to roll back regulations guaranteeing that American schoolchildren would receive nutritious food as part of their school lunches. Seeing that boosting healthy children was Mrs. Obama’s signature achievement during her husband’s presidency, Trump’s actions can only be seen as his further childish vindictiveness against his predecessor.
Mrs. Obama’s initiative was quite simple. Increase the amount of fruits and vegetables available in school cafeterias to combat the American epidemic of childhood obesity and promote good health. The school where I teach has a salad bar in the lunchroom and every classroom offers fresh fruit on a daily basis.
Under Trump’s proposed policy, schools would decide for themselves if they want to limit these choices. Seeing how strapped our schools are for cash — a disgrace in a supposed enlightened democracy — most will unfortunately choose to cut healthy food instead of other programs hanging on by a bootstrap.
The excuse for these cuts is that it saves money. Healthy food means higher costs. But money isn’t an issue here. Since 2001, our nation has wasted trillions of dollars on useless Middle Eastern wars. I would think that feeding our children nutritious food would be seen as more important than feeding the waste of the military-corporate war machine.
I cannot understand how any conscious American who was raised with the values that supposedly make our country great can stand by silently while children are abused and neglected. But this disgraceful maltreatment continues although often chased off the headlines by newer issues and distractions.
Down on the border, children are still in detention. Schoolchildren are traumatized by habitual live-shooter drills. Soon the health of our schoolchildren will be diminished by a president and a party that, for all its “family values, pro-life” rhetoric, in fact places little value on the lives and well-being of the most defenseless.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.