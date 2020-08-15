The only reasons to deface the statue of Fray Angélico Chávez are ignorance, stupidity and racism. This is the same illogic that led to the destruction of a statue of Miguel de Cervantes in San Francisco.
The act, in and of itself, is stupid and does not require elaboration. The statue sits in front of a library and archive named for the same man. Fray Angélico lived in the 20th century and, aside from being a priest, was an artist, poet, novelist and historian. A native of Wagon Mound, he has correctly been called one of New Mexico’s most prominent persons of letters. He served in small communities like Peña Blanca and Jemez Pueblo.
No doubt the vandals have no idea of the knowledge housed within that library’s walls, knowledge that includes oral histories, photographs, documents and books that are especially pertinent to New Mexico’s Native history. How a so-called activist can equate Don Juan de Oñate to Don Diego de Vargas to Fray Angélico can only be justified as ignorance. And the scribble on the wall is historically nonsensical.
Then we are left with racism, for obviously the only reason to deface that statue is because it has a Spanish name attached to it or it looks like a Spanish priest, which is what it is. The idea of defacing any statue that smacks of Spanish is pure, unmitigated racism. Such hatefulness is no different than sending unidentified police to break up peaceful protests.
Nor is any thought given to how hurtful this could be to his family, some of whom live today, including a brother and a sister; or to the many people who knew, respected and, yes, loved him; or to myself, his nephew and a co-author of his last book. Of course, one point of racism is to be hurtful.
There is a larger problem. This is not a case of the mistaken denigration of one man, rather it is an intentional act to degrade a culture. This is the product of a trend that Santa Fe’s leaders have enabled. This trend runs contrary to a state whose history, for all its warts, is a story of inclusivity, not, as some would have it, otherwise.
We are left with the question as to whether our local and state governments will stand up to this form of cultural intolerance. Will our governments bend to this hatefulness? Will they continue to legitimize these people who out of stupidity, ignorance and racism continue to divide our community? I pray not.
