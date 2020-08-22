Recently, letter writer Nancy A. Murphy (“A charged proposal,” Aug. 12) responded to a Public Service of New Mexico proposal she labeled as “illogical” and “poorly conceived.” I would like to take this opportunity to bring clarity to crucial pieces she left out that would help readers understand this proposal on “decoupling” and why it’s so important in achieving our 100 percent emissions-free goal for New Mexico by 2040.
First and foremost, PNM’s proposal is widely practiced in the United States. Already, 32 public utility commissions have implemented it. Why? Because it works. It reduces energy usage. I’ll explain.
Until now, energy companies were in a predicament. Each time a utility asks its commission to review its rates, the commission decides the appropriate level of utility costs, the amount of kilowatt-hours customers will use, then sets the rate per kilowatt-hour that the utility should charge its customers to cover those costs. The idea is to establish a profitability target for utility earnings and to balance the interests of the utility and its customers. The problem is that once those rates are set, the utility is focused on that formula. If customers use less energy than what was assumed, the utility loses money and ultimately goes back to the commission to reset the rates. This model rewards utilities with higher profits when customers use more energy, and punishes utilities with lower profits when customers use less energy. Decoupling solves that by “de-linking” energy sale profits from its sales. That is, if everyone pays for the original fixed amount the commission set to generate and receive electricity, this removes the utility’s economic barriers to promote conservation robustly.
Here’s how it works: The Public Regulation Commission sets a dollar amount that PNM can collect from each residential and small commercial customer, regardless of how much electricity is consumed. This de-links sales and profit. If PNM collects more than it’s allowed, it’s required to issue a refund to those customers. If it collects too little, then it’s allowed to collect the difference between what’s allowed and what’s received.
We agree the goal should be energy conservation. The cheapest and most environmentally friendly form of energy is the kind that never gets generated. Decoupling makes that possible.
Murphy suggests this proposal should be rejected outright by the PRC. On the contrary, the PRC should hear the case, apply law and economic principles, and issue a decision based on facts that support the best interests of our customers and the environment.
