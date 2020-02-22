The article by Paul Weideman in The New Mexican (“Quakers balance use, preservation issues,” Feb. 2) in the Real Estate section touched on both historic preservation and plans for expansion at the Santa Fe Meeting of Friends (Quakers) meetinghouse.
As a member of the Meeting, I wish to add additional information on how the Meeting is seeking to balance preservation of its historic building on Canyon Road and Olive Rush art collection with a needed expansion of its Meeting facilities.
The Meeting’s Olive Rush collection includes letters and sketches, furniture from her life as an artist in Santa Fe in the 1920s through the 1960s, and finished artworks. Questions on how to deal with these materials remain. How can the Meeting best store these artifacts and make them accessible for examination by artists, scholars and others?
Should the Meeting sell some of them or donate them to institutions better suited to care for them? How does the Meeting best carry a lasting, living memory of Olive’s contributions to art locally and nationally?
The beautiful old adobe home that Olive left to the Meeting on her death in 1966 receives steady, loving care. The Meeting has come to realize, however, that the space the building provides is inadequate to meet its needs. The meeting room is too small for those attending meetings for worship and its Sunday School program facilities are inadequate. Nor is the facility fully accessible.
The Meeting has explored several options for expansion and facility improvements. These include buying or renting space elsewhere, modifying the existing building, and building a new structure at the back of the property.
Local Quakers have spent some years exploring the many facets these issues raise, seeking to find both the resources needed and unity on the way forward. They also invite the community to join them in celebrating the centennial of Olive’s arrival in Santa Fe.
