In July 2022, the Santa Fe National Forest temporarily withdrew a finding of no significant impact based on an environmental assessment for the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project. A finding of no significant impact and an environmental assessment are both components of the National Environmental Policy Act review process that any fuels reduction project on federal lands must complete.

The Santa Fe mountain effort is one such project that aims to increase the resiliency of the forest and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. We believe the decision to pause the environmental assessment is counterproductive. While supported by some members of the public and the Santa Fe County Commission due to valid concerns about the use of prescribed fire, it will not achieve the desired effect of reducing the risk of escaped prescribed burns.

The key point we hope readers of this “My View” will take away is that the National Environmental Policy Act process analyzes the effects of the proposed action (in this case, thinning and burning), not the risks of a potential prescribed fire escape. Furthermore, no additional analysis via an environmental impact statement (a more stringent review process), as has been suggested, will change the scope of review to include risk and achieve a different outcome than the existing environmental assessment.

Matt Piccarello is the forest and watershed health manager for The Nature Conservancy in New Mexico and helps lead the Rio Grande Waterfund, a wildfire and water source protection project. Esme Cadiente is the Southwest Region director for the Forest Stewards Guild and helps lead the Greater Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition, which works to improve forest resilience in the Santa Fe fireshed.

Popular in the Community