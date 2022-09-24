In July 2022, the Santa Fe National Forest temporarily withdrew a finding of no significant impact based on an environmental assessment for the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project. A finding of no significant impact and an environmental assessment are both components of the National Environmental Policy Act review process that any fuels reduction project on federal lands must complete.
The Santa Fe mountain effort is one such project that aims to increase the resiliency of the forest and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. We believe the decision to pause the environmental assessment is counterproductive. While supported by some members of the public and the Santa Fe County Commission due to valid concerns about the use of prescribed fire, it will not achieve the desired effect of reducing the risk of escaped prescribed burns.
The key point we hope readers of this “My View” will take away is that the National Environmental Policy Act process analyzes the effects of the proposed action (in this case, thinning and burning), not the risks of a potential prescribed fire escape. Furthermore, no additional analysis via an environmental impact statement (a more stringent review process), as has been suggested, will change the scope of review to include risk and achieve a different outcome than the existing environmental assessment.
Risk is evaluated in a burn plan, the document that prescribes the conditions under which a particular area can be burned. That is written after a NEPA decision is issued. This distinction between effects and risk, while seemingly semantic, is important because conflating NEPA analysis with risk has had the real-world impact of delaying important fuels reduction work for communities like Cañada de Los Alamos, Glorieta, Santa Fe, the village of Tesuque and Tesuque Pueblo. Until the environmental assessment is approved, no fuels reduction work can begin on the national forests outside of Santa Fe.
In the wake of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, it is fair and appropriate that we ask questions and learn from this devastating, unintended outcome to continue to use prescribed fire as the necessary tool that it is. Having a shared understanding of what happened and what will be done differently in the future is critical to use this tool appropriately to mitigate the worst effects of the next wildfire.
However, review under the National Environmental Policy Act is not the place to have that debate, and further delays in approving the environmental assessment for the resiliency project only further slows the already lengthy process of reducing risk to our communities, forests and watersheds from the next wildfire.
Lastly, readers should understand that eliminating prescribed burns does not eliminate risk.
In the NEPA review process, a proposed action is evaluated in tandem with the “no-action alternative” to determine potential effects from either choice. For forest resiliency projects, the no-action alternative is a wildfire burning under current conditions. There is not a “no-action” alternative for our fire-adapted forests that does not include fire. Climate change and 140-plus years of fire exclusion have created conditions for wildfires to burn hotter, larger and faster.
Getting out of the tinder box we have put ourselves in is hard enough. Delaying critical mitigation actions only makes addressing our wildfire crisis harder.
Matt Piccarello is the forest and watershed health manager for The Nature Conservancy in New Mexico and helps lead the Rio Grande Waterfund, a wildfire and water source protection project. Esme Cadiente is the Southwest Region director for the Forest Stewards Guild and helps lead the Greater Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition, which works to improve forest resilience inthe Santa Fe fireshed.