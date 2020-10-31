Dear Mr. President: As a family doctor who works with an underserved population, I hope you are able to imagine what it would be like to be a parent of three school-aged children, one who has been out of work since the early days of the pandemic, worrying about how to pay the internet fees that allow your kids to attend school, how to pay next month’s rent and, eventually, how to feed your family.
And I hope you can imagine what it feels like when your spouse, who works the graveyard shift as a convenience store clerk and is now your family’s sole breadwinner, comes home one morning with a cough, because the person who coughed on her had been told that masks were useless.
I hope you can imagine, Mr. President, how it must feel to lie awake every night, and to spend your days pretending that you’re not terrified, just for the children’s sake, and pretending that the runny nose and scratchy throat are “just allergies.” And how it must feel when, after a few more days, you develop the hacking cough, and you struggle to catch your breath and start to feel the ache deep in your chest.
Imagine what it would be like, Mr. President, when the time comes that you’re gasping for breath, too weak to stand, because you waited too long, you never went to the doctor, because you didn’t have a doctor, because you didn’t have health insurance, and because if you went to the emergency room, you’d never escape the crushing debt.
Imagine what it would be like if, when you first started to feel “a little bit off,” there was no team of doctors standing by to airlift you to one of the finest medical institutions, to attend to your every need and to provide you with the most advanced therapies that are not available to anyone else — and all this not only to allow you to recover, but also to help you pretend you were never scared, that it was nothing worse than “a cold.”
Imagine, Mr. President, how it would feel to fear for your life, not only because you hoped to live a long and healthy one, but because of what would happen to your children, how they would manage without you, who would be there to keep them safe. We hope you can imagine this, Mr. President, because it is not too late, because we still need leadership. And even if you cannot imagine what this would be like, Mr. President, even if our stories are inconvenient, even if they seem to you to be more “fake news” — we still just want you to know that we are here.
