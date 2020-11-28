Many, even most, decisions made today are driven by data.
A baseball manager looks at the scoreboard and decides to bring in a relief pitcher or call for a designated hitter. Sale prices in a supermarket insert prompt dinner menu planning. Positive cases of COVID-19 trigger a restaurant manager’s or governor’s decision to call for limited seating or a literal closing of the doors.
Sometimes, only one data set is necessary to drive decisions made by many government agencies, numerous nonprofits and other institutions intent on working for the public good.
Such is the situation with landlord/tenant suits filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court and magistrate courts in all the other counties. Basically, these cases are calling for eviction — New Mexicans losing a place to live for a variety of reasons, typically nonpayment of rent. But we can’t be sure because such data is not easily available.
More than a dozen entities in the state see eviction data as a keystone to understanding a multitude of negative conditions and trends in this age of pandemic.
We know that this case data — each record with multiple, pertinent analytic variables — exists and is maintained by New Mexico’s Administrative Office of the Courts. It lives within an almost impossible-to-search-and-download software system called Odyssey, sold by Tyler Technologies in Fort Worth, Texas. (Odyssey is supposed to be replaced sometime in the spring.)
While the data exists, it does so behind a bureaucratic wall maintained by Arthur Pepin, director of the Administrative Office of the Courts. An Inspection of Public Records Act request was filed recently with the office of the courts asking for the data in digital form, essentially a spreadsheet, so it could be analyzed.
Kerry Armour, project manager in the Legal Services Office, replied with a greatly abridged PDF file of monthly case totals. Armour did so by pointing out that, “The provisions of IPRA do not require a governmental body to create documents, lists, spreadsheets, statistics or other reports in order to respond to a records request.”
That is legally true but not morally just. The need for that data is great right now.
It is a trivial programming task to generate an exportable file from the data set, even one that does not reveal the names of the tenants. (Tyler Technologies itself promotes the application of its software to grapple with COVID-19 data and analysis.)
Pepin and his office, which won’t even share its data with peer agencies such as the New Mexico Department of Health, must stop focusing solely on serving the court system and address the larger needs of New Mexico taxpayers who, after all, fund the Administrative Office of the Court’s work and employees.
Lives and livelihood are in danger. This is no time for state employees to be data huggers. Make that “detrimental” data huggers.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.