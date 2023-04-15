Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mayor Alan Webber have declared April 15-22 as Dark Sky Week in recognition of the importance of the nighttime sky for human well-being and for the environment.
Light pollution is taking away the darkness. If you live in or near a populated area, you have only to look up to see the haze. The stars are lost to many and are disappearing one by one for many more. And light pollution is getting worse, increasing 10% each year.
Light pollution wastes energy and money, disrupts our sleep and our biological clock, confuses and disorients birds and other wildlife, and isolates us from the natural world.
We can have dark skies while providing the lighting we need for our activities and our safety — with well-designed and installed lighting.
The Illuminating Engineering Society, the recognized technical and educational authority on illumination, recommends five principles for responsible outdoor lighting that meets human needs for artificial light at night in outdoor spaces while protecting the integrity of natural nighttime conditions to the greatest practical extent:
Use light only if it is needed.
Direct light so it falls only where it is needed.
Use light only when it is needed.
Light only to the brightness needed.
Minimize the emission of blue light.
What can you do?
You can learn more about good lighting and make sure your homes, businesses and neighborhoods are following good lighting practices. DarkSky International (formerly International Dark-Sky Association) has an abundance of information on its website, darksky.org.
You can look up and enjoy the nighttime sky wherever you are or visit one of the dark places to see the true splendor of the sky. In New Mexico, we are fortunate to still have many dark places outside our towns and cities, including eight recognized by DarkSky International: Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Capulin Volcano National Monument, El Moro National Monument, Fort Union National Monument, Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument, Valles Caldera National Preserve, Clayton Lake State Park and Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge.
Nick Knorr is a resident of Santa Fe and an advocate with DarkSky International.