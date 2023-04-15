Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mayor Alan Webber have declared April 15-22 as Dark Sky Week in recognition of the importance of the nighttime sky for human well-being and for the environment.

Light pollution is taking away the darkness. If you live in or near a populated area, you have only to look up to see the haze. The stars are lost to many and are disappearing one by one for many more. And light pollution is getting worse, increasing 10% each year.

Light pollution wastes energy and money, disrupts our sleep and our biological clock, confuses and disorients birds and other wildlife, and isolates us from the natural world.

Nick Knorr is a resident of Santa Fe and an advocate with DarkSky International.

