I greatly appreciated your long-overdue insights about the quality and integrity of State Engineer John D’Antonio.
Gov. Bill Richardson’s appointment of D’Antonio revealed he understood New Mexico had no future without a well-managed water supply. He didn’t try to run it but was insistent he be current on the state’s water situation. He appointed Bill Hume to liaison with the Office of the State Engineer, and in doing so, the governor became insistent the agency be funded so the myriad duties could be efficiently handled.
Richardson, Hume and D’Antonio understood that to diversify the state’s economy, New Mexico had to have a well-managed, reliable water supply. That was then and this is now. Apparently, there’s no executive or legislative water policy, and clearly no interest in providing increased funding, because there is no desire to understand, learn or listen to a leading expert.
The importance of and leadership in formulating a sound water policy to the state, recognized by Govs. Gary Johnson and Richardson, died with former Gov. Susana Martinez and is being buried by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. A sad farewell to my friend and former boss, and a sad state of affairs for New Mexico.
