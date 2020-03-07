We are the disengaged, apathetic witnesses to the accumulating crimes, misdemeanors, disastrous policies and political vendettas that threaten the imminent failure of our ongoing “great American experiment,” “government of the people, by the people and for the people,” launched almost 250 years ago.
It was with a pragmatic sense of history — of human frailties, and of the tenuousness of their undertaking that the creators of the new nation embraced; the hope that it proved strong enough and wise enough to prevail against its enemies, both foreign and domestic.
Now our nation is spending enormous amounts of money and resources, most importantly the blood of its citizens, to defend against perceived foreign enemies. However, it is devoting tragically insufficient attention to defend against its domestic enemies; one in particular, its president, who has taken a page from the playbook of Hitler’s minister of propaganda, Joseph Goebbels: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it long enough, people will come to believe it.”
Abandoning the basic principle of the rule of law and ignoring and/or distorting the U.S. Constitution, today’s administration is rampantly corrupting our institutions to the extent that only rot lies ahead unless dramatic, massive action is taken immediately. Shamefully, not only the United States Senate, but also a significant misguided, ill-informed segment of the American electorate supports, condones and/or ignores these attacks on our institutions: gutting public schools; undermining the separation of church and state; packing our courts with emotionally and intellectually unqualified political hacks; dismantling laws protecting our food, air and water; plundering our wilderness and cultural sites; impeding and harassing minority voters; protecting domestic terrorists and mentally unbalanced gun owners; separating families; wasting billions of taxpayer dollars on a useless, ego-driven wall; corrupting our elections; attacking women’s right to control their own bodies; supporting white supremacists and other racial, religious, gender or ethnic hate groups; turning our foreign policy into a means of personal enrichment and political advancement.
And now, the latest and perhaps most serious desecration of our institutions — the corruption of the Department of Justice and even of the Secret Service by an obsequious attorney general who admits that he cannot covertly protect the president because of the president’s own bragging tweets. Over 2,000 former Department of Justice employees have signed a letter demanding that he resign, but there are no indications that he will.
I suggest that the bickering Democratic presidential candidates (including dropouts), all of whom have professed country-first political values and motives, remove their collective blinders and unite in demonstrations in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, which they would all attend and to which they would all contribute.
Similarly, the various state Democratic parties should organize demonstrations in their capitals to validate through action their professed opposition to the policies and behaviors of the present White House and the shameless adherents to its cult of personality.
If true patriotism cannot muster crowds to dwarf those of the Trump political theater, then all is truly lost and the descent into dictatorship will be unstoppable. We can blame the (not our) president, the Electoral College, the so-called Republican Party (more properly, the Trumpist Party), the multitudinous self-seeking enablers and corporate America in general. But it is we ourselves who meekly tolerate the destruction of American values and the American experiment, and thus must shoulder a major part of the blame. Energetic, repeated, sustained, massive but peaceful opposition is our only hope.
Will this happen? Not likely. There is at present little evidence of any widespread, determined will to action, and unless it can be found — and soon — our children and grandchildren will rightly blame us for their fate.
