After the destruction of the obelisk, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the citizens of Santa Fe that the charged parties would take part in a restorative justice process. She wrote in May (“District attorney lays out case for restorative justice,” My View, May 25), that restorative justice “provides opportunity for everyone affected by the crime to find resolution.” These many months later, the DA needs to explain precisely how the restorative justice process has helped the community to find that resolution.
I was a participant in that restorative justice process, which occurred in August. At the outset, it was explained to all participants that the meetings should be kept confidential. I am therefore not permitted to discuss what took place. But in the absence of any communication from Carmack-Altwies to the public more than three months later, I feel compelled to push the discussion forward and to urge the DA to explain what she believes the process has achieved.
I volunteered to be part of this process because I was deeply troubled by the criminal destruction of the obelisk. I value the principles at the foundation of restorative justice and wanted to witness the process firsthand. I believed I could play a positive role in furthering empathy and understanding between the charged parties and those in the community who were harmed by their actions. I am grateful I was given that opportunity, but I am also deeply cognizant of all those who were left out of that process and given no insight into its workings.
The values of restorative justice are noble ones, and there were compelling reasons to pursue something like restorative justice in this case. It is also a relatively novel approach for cases of this kind, and I can easily imagine that most Santa Feans have little understanding of what it actually entails in practice.
For this reason, it is particularly important that the DA explain in detail what the process consisted of, and how it provided “resolution” and “reconciliation” to the community. Although I believe there were some positive steps toward reconciliation within our group, I do not understand how the process I experienced could possibly offer resolution, reconciliation or a sense of justice to the community at large when they have no information about what took place.
I believe criminal justice reform is important and necessary, but we should also acknowledge that institutional reform is often experimental in nature. That experimentation should be embraced, but to learn from these experiments in justice reform, we have to go back and analyze them, to reflect on what worked and what didn’t. And the public needs to be brought into that process.
In the absence of communication from the DA, the public is left to draw its own conclusions. Those skeptical of the process will likely remain so, unaware of some of the positive work that was achieved. Those in favor of the process are left to imagine their own rosy picture, unaware of the very real difficulties and limitations of the process. The end result is we learn little from this unique application of restorative justice to a crime in which the entire community was affected.
The district attorney should be commended for her willingness to consider alternative methods of approaching this case. But she owes it to her constituents to be a better communicator. Be honest about what worked and what didn’t. Festering cynicism about this process will only increase in the absence of information. Remember that justice delayed is justice denied. Santa Fe is waiting.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.