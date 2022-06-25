It’s been an unprecedented year for homicides, officer-involved shootings, and violent crime in the First Judicial District and across the state. Our communities are hurting, and many of us are scared. In fact, every year for the last three years has been more unprecedented than the last. Since I was elected to serve the First Judicial District, we’ve successfully prosecuted a number of homicides, most of which went to trial. I am proud of our conviction rate and of our team of trial attorneys, which does not shy away from complex litigation.
The article in The New Mexican regarding my office’s response to several high profile officer-involved shootings got a lot right. Last summer, there were several officer-involved shootings that community members will remember. It’s terrifying when you see streets blocked off in broad daylight and hear on the news that cops and guns were involved in the incidents.
When I came into office, I was alarmed many of these cases involving officers had languished for years. There were problems with tracking, compilation of evidence and review. There was also a backlog of 24 undecided homicide cases, and nine officer-involved shooting cases. This is unfair and a travesty of justice. I immediately crafted a new policy that said there must be a timely and transparent review process for any case in which a law enforcement officer fires a weapon and injures or kills a person. I thought 30 days to ensure review was reasonable. It turns out I was wrong. Thirty days was an overly ambitious time frame to clear these cases, and I want to explain why.
Every officer-involved shooting case that comes before my office rightfully demands attention, resources and a deliberate review.
Review of such cases works on a continuum — as we review and close one case, we turn to another case waiting in the till. When I took office in 2020, there was a backlog of nine officer-involved shooting cases that had sat unreviewed for over three years. While we immediately began addressing this backlog, new cases arrived.
The backlog I inherited collided with new cases presenting themselves and, while we’re working diligently to catch up, it was wrong to think we could review these sensitive cases in 30 days. If we were working from a clean slate, perhaps. But I set the bar too high.
Additionally, officer-involved shooting cases are just a part of my office’s duties. We prosecute violent crimes, sex assault, child abuse, white-collar crimes, domestic violence and drug-trafficking cases. Last year many of our attorneys were pulled into the Rust movie set case that engulfed the media’s attention locally and nationally — that case is still pending a complete investigation. I am personally engaged in the prosecution of recent high-profile cases, including the prosecution of Jeanine Jaramillo, who sent police on a car chase that tragically took the lives of a responding officer and a retired firefighter.
The good news is we should be caught up by the end of the year — including the newest officer-involved shooting cases.
We also plan to upload information about these cases to our website to ensure full transparency for the public.
Nothing is more important than keeping our communities safe and ensuring justice is served — officer-involved shootings and in all cases. I appreciate the New Mexican for calling attention to these issues and I want to assure you that we’re on it. We are cleaning up the legacy of bottlenecking and backlogging in the DA’s office. We are securing convictions of violent criminals, and we’re seeking justice or appropriate action in every case, including officer-involved shootings.