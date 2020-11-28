Restricting immigration is bad policy. Our Declaration of Independence submitted many facts as evidence against the king of England. One was refusing to encourage immigration to the colonies.
Current immigration enforcement is driven by those who fear cultural diversity, but enjoy jazz, pizza and Mexican beer. We keep out inventors and innovators who have the gumption to reach our border in search of the rewards offered by the U.S. economy. We keep out young families that just want to work hard, buy nice things and stimulate our economy. Cities that have received the most immigrants have thrived: New York, Boston, San Francisco.
Restricting immigration is not only bad policy, it is unconstitutional. Our Constitution gives Congress power to regulate commerce, not immigration; I believe it reserves power over immigration to the states. The Supreme Court invented a congressional power in upholding the egregious Chinese Exclusion Act. Further, no person shall be deprived of liberty without due process. Immigration courts are a sham. Appeal is usually meaningless because the person already has been deported.
This is not only bad policy and unconstitutional, it is immoral. We are all created equal. We have rights only because every adult human has those rights, not because of the happenstance of our birth.
Everyone has a right to liberty, which includes a right to travel. If you deny that right to anyone, you deny it to yourself.
Immigration enforcement is not only bad policy, unconstitutional and immoral, it is also corrupt. Many detainees are held in private prisons, owned by companies that contribute to politicians. Bad immigration policy is good business for them.
Not only is immigration enforcement bad policy, unconstitutional, immoral and corrupt, it is also inhumane. Detainees are imprisoned for up to four years while cases are pending. Asylum-seekers are required to remain in Mexico for years, living in a temporary tent community; families are separated, children are confined and families are perhaps never to be reunited.
Our current immigration policy is our shame.
