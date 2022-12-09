This is my take on America’s dilemma, as a United States Marine, holder of two degrees from Berkeley and concerned citizen.

When I was a kid, if I left the gate open, the cows would wander off. So if I intentionally left the gate open, I want the cows to wander off. You can’t blame stupidity or laziness. It was intentional.

If you cut police budgets, you will get more crime on the streets. So if you intentionally cut police budgets, you want more crime on the streets. If you cut back the supply of oil, gas prices will go up. So if you intentionally cut back the supply of oil, you want gas prices to go up.

Frederico Archuleta lives in Ojo Caliente. He is a father of eight with a strong work ethic.

