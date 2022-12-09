This is my take on America’s dilemma, as a United States Marine, holder of two degrees from Berkeley and concerned citizen.
When I was a kid, if I left the gate open, the cows would wander off. So if I intentionally left the gate open, I want the cows to wander off. You can’t blame stupidity or laziness. It was intentional.
If you cut police budgets, you will get more crime on the streets. So if you intentionally cut police budgets, you want more crime on the streets. If you cut back the supply of oil, gas prices will go up. So if you intentionally cut back the supply of oil, you want gas prices to go up.
If you print trillions of dollars without increasing the supply of goods, inflation will hit hard. So if you intentionally printed trillions of dollars without more goods, you want inflation to hit hard. If you leave the southern border wide open, you get more drug trafficking and human trafficking. So if you intentionally leave the border wide open, you want more drug trafficking and human trafficking.
If you shut down 40 percent of the supply of baby formula in February, you’ll get a huge shortage. When you know a huge baby formula shortage is coming because of the Food and Drug Administration’s actions, and you do nothing to prevent or deter it, month after month, until the crisis finally hits hard, you intended the crisis.
It is time to recognize the evil people behind that old man, who I call “the bad cup of Joe.”
They want crisis.
They want chaos.
They want riots.
They want conflicts in your town.
Then they want to step in and save us.
I call this a typical Marxist strategy — create crime and chaos — and then step in and “the government will fix everything.” These are not foolish or misguided people. They are headed somewhere you don’t want to go. This is planned chaos by the current administration and Democrats.
Frederico Archuleta lives in Ojo Caliente. He is a father of eight with a strong work ethic.