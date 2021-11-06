The Southwest has been home to Dinétah (Navajo Nation) and diverse groups of Indigenous communities since time immemorial. This same land is highly desired by oil, gas and mining companies for its overlapping location in the San Juan Basin, a geological mother lode of natural gas reserves in the Four Corners region. It has become one of North America’s richest sources of mineral wealth.
I am of the Naakai Diné’e (Mexican People Clan), Born for the Kinyaani (Towering House People Clan), and my maternal grandfather is of the Maii Deeshgizhnii (Coyote Pass People Clan); that is how I identify as Diné (Navajo). Throughout my life, I’ve witnessed the continued impacts oil, gas and mining developments have had on our Diné way of life and for other Indigenous communities across North and South America.
In 2015, I witnessed the Gold King Mine spill expose 12 Indigenous nations, including the Navajo Nation, to a toxic sludge consisting of heavy metals and other toxic elements, including cadmium, lead, arsenic, beryllium, zinc, iron and copper. The bright orange plume from the original spill may be gone, but today three million gallons of mining wastewater remain in waterways used by local communities, farmers and ranchers.
In 1979, my people experienced the Church Rock uranium mine spill in New Mexico that released more than 94 million gallons of acidic, radioactive solution into the Puerco River and onto the Navajo Nation. The spill contaminated my community and the water sources my grandparents used for drinking, irrigation and livestock. Although we have running water and water sources, we were forced to become part of the water desert. Decades later, studies still find significant levels of radiation remaining in the area from the spill and other mining sources.
Yet, they want to resume mining for uranium. Clearly, our ancestral lands and communities have been treated without the respect they deserve. They have been drilled and mined, the water and air polluted, and the wildlife displaced. And if this is not enough, extractive industries have brought “man camps” that have led to an international crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples committed on our lands. We cannot afford to sacrifice what cultural resources we have left and the health and safety of our communities to yet another environmental disaster caused by extractive industries.
The Biden administration can now make good on its commitments to Indigenous communities, whose outcries against mining and drilling near sacred ground went unnoticed for centuries. For too long, Native voices have been silenced when it comes to land-management decisions. Native country has not had a say in the management of federal lands, which includes our ancestral homelands. As a consequence, this has allowed destructive oil, gas and mining development proposals to move forward within or near places that are sacred to our people. Past, present and future generations are connected on these lands my ancestors fought so hard to protect. It is important we safeguard these landscapes so that we do not become lost.
Earlier this year, a report from Archaeology Southwest further described the impact oil and gas drilling has had on irreplaceable cultural resources and sacred sites across the West, including places like New Mexico’s Greater Chaco landscape and Utah’s Bears Ears region. The report makes it clear: Indigenous communities must be consulted from the planning stage to the drilling stage for all oil and gas projects, and our input should be enough to either change or reject oil and gas industry plans when they threaten cultural resources.
President Joe Biden and Secretary Deb Haaland must act now to update our federal oil, gas and mine leasing systems to prioritize preservation over short-term profits; this will protect future generations of Diné children and guarantee a better future free from water poisoning, destroyed ancestral territory and our history. It would give Indigenous communities the ability to continue participating in centuries-long ceremonies on land that has not been tainted by pollution.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.