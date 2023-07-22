New Mexico educators suffered a major disappointment by the Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down affirmative action in college admissions. That ruling, combined with cancellation of the student loan forgiveness plan, signals the beginning of a reversal to economic progress for diverse students in higher education. As committed educators, we feel obligated to ensure all New Mexico students have access to a quality education despite any obstacles we may encounter, including the repeal of affirmative action.

Decades of research confirm that access to a college education greatly contributes to the economic and social well-being of our communities. Yet for years, New Mexico has routinely earned low rankings, placing the state at the bottom of the list for its quality of education; coming in at No. 50 for education in U.S. News & World Report‘s 2023 Best States Rankings and the 2023 Kids Count Data Book’s child well-being rankings.

Since 2016, the Chicana and Chicano Studies Department has been working to improve educational outcomes through its College Preparation Program at the University of New Mexico. The high school-to-college pipeline program was designed to help high school students from underrepresented backgrounds prepare for and succeed in college.

Maggie Werner-Washburne is a regents professor emerita of biology at the University of New Mexico and advisor to UNM’s Chicana and Chicano Studies Department. She comes from a mixed Mexican/German family for whom social activism has been important, and continued that work as a faculty member at UNM. Irene Vásquez received her Ph.D. from the History Department at the University of California, Los Angeles. She holds the position of founding chair of the Chicana and Chicano Studies Department at the University of New Mexico. She specializes in the intersectional histories and politics of Mexican-descent populations in the Americas.

