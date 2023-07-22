New Mexico educators suffered a major disappointment by the Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down affirmative action in college admissions. That ruling, combined with cancellation of the student loan forgiveness plan, signals the beginning of a reversal to economic progress for diverse students in higher education. As committed educators, we feel obligated to ensure all New Mexico students have access to a quality education despite any obstacles we may encounter, including the repeal of affirmative action.
Decades of research confirm that access to a college education greatly contributes to the economic and social well-being of our communities. Yet for years, New Mexico has routinely earned low rankings, placing the state at the bottom of the list for its quality of education; coming in at No. 50 for education in U.S. News & World Report‘s 2023 Best States Rankings and the 2023 Kids Count Data Book’s child well-being rankings.
Since 2016, the Chicana and Chicano Studies Department has been working to improve educational outcomes through its College Preparation Program at the University of New Mexico. The high school-to-college pipeline program was designed to help high school students from underrepresented backgrounds prepare for and succeed in college.
We know college preparation participants have a high school graduation rate that is significantly higher than their peers who did not participate in the program. In 2019, the graduation rate for participants was 97%, compared to the statewide average of 75%. Fueled by this unprecedented success, we launched an expanded version of the college preparation program called Initiatives for Student-engaged Educational Ecosystems COLLEGE! across the state.
We believe focusing on the interests of students and giving them a voice in their education is imperative to academic success. In New Mexico, over 50% of the population is Hispanic. Consequently, 70% of the students in K-12 schools and 50% of the undergraduates at UNM are Hispanic. As part of our new program, culturally rooted curricula that draws on socially relevant history will be developed specific to students’ needs, incorporating local history, traditions and communities.
As teachers, we have witnessed firsthand how students are highly motivated by culturally and linguistically relevant curricula. We have also seen that when students are able to interact with their high school teachers, teaching college level classes, it establishes a welcoming environment and builds a bridge that extends from high school to college. So, we developed an academic program that supports high school and middle school teachers obtaining advanced degrees. Currently, K-12 teachers in nine Albuquerque Public Schools are enrolled in master’s and doctorate programs, and an estimated 80% of the students in their classes will apply to UNM.
In a state where education scores are lower than average U.S. standards, it’s important for communities and families to be able to find ways for all children to succeed academically. Knowing efforts are being made to establish a program that helps the teachers, the students and the schools, offers hope to New Mexico communities and educators.
Maggie Werner-Washburne is a regents professor emerita of biology at the University of New Mexico and advisor to UNM’s Chicana and Chicano Studies Department. She comes from a mixed Mexican/German family for whom social activism has been important, and continued that work as a faculty member at UNM. Irene Vásquez received her Ph.D. from the History Department at the University of California, Los Angeles. She holds the position of founding chair of the Chicana and Chicano Studies Department at the University of New Mexico. She specializes in the intersectional histories and politics of Mexican-descent populations in the Americas.