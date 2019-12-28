At Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent town hall on education, voices were raised about the ongoing deficiencies in state policies that keep New Mexico students at the bottom of the nation — but the real problem seems to be the New Mexico solution of “just throwing more money at the problem” — which isn’t going to solve the real problem.
The real problem lies with American standards of education — and raising salaries or hiring more out-of-state teachers isn’t going to help the situation — because New Mexico has some of the most unique and valuable cultures in America.
And this cultural knowledge can’t be measured — or preserved — through standardized assessments. The unique history — and ways of knowing — that are preserved and taught through New Mexico cultural languages are the kind of knowledge that’s essential to the present and future of Earth. The study of “biomimicry,” which seeks to develop technologies based on relating to nature instead of extracting natural resources for manufacturing, is the kind of cultural wisdom imbedded in indigenous languages.
It’s time that the New Mexico Public Education Department realizes that cultural diversity is an analog to biodiversity. If you lose species, you might be able to clone them in the future, but when you lose the cultural wisdom that evolved over centuries of living in harmony with those species, you can’t “rediscover” it again. It’s called “living sustainably,” and it can’t be measured through piecemeal, standardized assessments because it’s based on alternative ways of knowing.
These “ways of knowing,” as professor Gregory Cajete explains, are “eco-indigenous” and “systemic.” They’re not mechanical and can’t be broken into pieces without destroying the entire system of knowledge. They’re holistic and need to be taught from a systems perspective in a traditional cultural context.
New Mexico is unique in its cultural preservation of this knowledge — more unique than any other state in America. Yet, what is the Public Education Department promoting now? The latest agenda is a new spin on the standardized assessments of PARCC testing — and oddly enough, coming from the Republican Party.
The newly named Aurora Institute, formerly INACOL, which is funded by the Bush Foundation, Barr Foundation and the Carnegie Corp. of New York, among others, is pushing a “competency-based” paradigm in New Mexico. And this isn’t going to solve any of the deficiencies identified in the Yazzie/Martinez case.
Why? Because cultural awareness isn’t about “cultural competency” or “culturally responsive” paradigms. These are the perspectives of a “divide and conquer” mentality. To be blunt: They promote authoritarian, colonial perspectives that teach white students how to “throw the dog a bone” and “hold onto the leash tightly.” And this paradigm is the basis of racism.
True, “student-centered” education is cultural — and not “personalized,” competency-based, rigid state standards. It’s based on the “critical pedagogy” of Paulo Freire, who taught field workers in Brazil to read in 45 days, whose writings were so valuable they were smuggled among student protesters against apartheid in South Africa — even though it was an automatic jail sentence to be found with copies of his works.
This is critical and cultural literacy at its best, a process of knowing that promotes critical thinking and cultural awareness for everyone. The Public Education Department recently received $40 million to promote literacy in New Mexico school districts — and gave applicants less than 45 days to submit applications for the funds — due Dec. 20, 2019.
These are five-year grants and “cultural literacy” is nowhere to be found in them. Yet, ironically, according to Forbes, the best training for international business is “cultural awareness,” and every student who wants to become a global citizen needs it.
Schoolwide enrichment, in a framework of “cultural enrichment,” could be the catapult that launches New Mexico’s new educational platform — from the bottom to the top — because no state is as culturally rich as New Mexico.
Promoting cultural enrichment is not only a solution to the Yazzie/Martinez case, but it’s the best way to promote the cultural knowledge that New Mexico has — and the entire world needs — the knowledge of sustainable systems and cultural awareness that promotes a greener economy and better future tomorrow.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.