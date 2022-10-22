On its 60th anniversary, the Cuban missile crisis has been evoked in the media with regards to the danger of the use of nuclear weapons over Ukraine. Both crises include indirect and direct threats to do so. Both have the real possibility that escalation, miscalculation or mistakes could trigger a nuclear exchange between the world’s largest nuclear powers, an existential threat to life on Earth.

In both crises, the U.S. and Russia (then the U.S.S.R.) face off over a third country with a passionate, patriotic and wildly popular leader. Both leaders are under intense domestic political pressure. Luck played a critical role then, and we will need it now.

Those are the similarities. The differences between these events are important and not particularly comforting:

Jenny and Sherry Thompson wrote a book about their father, The Kremlinologist: Llewellyn E. Thompson, America’s Man in Cold War Moscow, Johns Hopkins University Press, 2018. They live in Santa Fe.

