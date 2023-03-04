As a private orthopedic surgery group in the Four Corners area, we are honored to serve the wonderful people of New Mexico. Unfortunately, the future is grim for health care in New Mexico because of a major crisis on the horizon in 2024.

During 2021, the state Legislature enacted House Bill 75, which increased the malpractice liability cap for private physicians, surgery centers and hospitals. While a temporary hold, House Bill 11, was created due to concerns of how HB 75 would impact the overall delivery of health care, this stay expires at the end of this year.

At the start of 2024, the change in malpractice caps will increase to $4 million and will escalate rapidly to $6 million by 2027. When this happens, private physicians and surgery centers in New Mexico likely will not be able to obtain malpractice insurance to cover the increased caps.

Dr. Jason Lucas is an orthopedist in Farmington. Orthopedic Associates has been serving the patients of New Mexico for 50 years.