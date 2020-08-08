According to the Santa Fe Public Schools website, there are 28 schools in Santa Fe serving some 13,000 students. This does not include miscellaneous administrative facilities. While the quality of New Mexico education maintains its death grip on last place nationally, school bonds in Santa Fe continue to be passed so new school facilities are built and old ones renovated.
The Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education knows it would be far more cost-efficient to raze many of the oldest school buildings rather than renovate them, but the very mention of tearing down a beloved neighborhood school foments enough parent outrage to stymie any action.
There is a rare opportunity for the school district at the city’s 64-acre site recently abandoned by Santa Fe University of Art and Design. Visualize a single campus for all public-school students, K-12, and all administrative facilities. Such a campus could bring students of all socioeconomic backgrounds into a single, green campus that would be physically and technologically state-of-the-art, pandemic-prepared, and thoughtfully designed to optimize children’s physical and emotional development.
There would be plenty of room to re-create small, intimate classrooms to nurture the youngest, and spaces designed specifically for recreational after-school programs and remedial and ESL education. Older children could mentor younger children, a mutual experience of untold benefits.
There would be sports fields and physical education facilities, a building dedicated to music, theater and other arts, and a performance center that could also serve the Santa Fe community. The campus would integrate the vocational school and offer its specialized instruction as an option for all kids, not just those already inclined toward trades.
Further, the types of education now offered only at Santa Fe’s charter and specialty schools could be made available to all. Teachers on a single campus would have an unprecedented opportunity to collaborate and create new best practices in primary- and secondary-school pedagogy.
Any number of the 28 school buildings that still have structural integrity might even be converted to housing for teachers and support staff. Facilities that are not sound or nearing senescence could be razed and the land sold.
The economies of scale and socioeconomic benefits associated with a single-campus solution are vast. Yes, all parents would like their children to be able to walk to a neighborhood school. What parents should want far more — what they should demand — is an education that will assure their children are healthy and safe, that they reach their potential, and that they have the chance to be with kids from all walks of life. A campus like this could make Santa Fe a national model of innovation and excellence in public education. We are the City Different — why are we not exploring enterprising solutions that will not only save money, but will provide the safest and best quality facilities and socially integrative experience that our children deserve?
