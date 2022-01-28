The past two years have been financially challenging for New Mexican families. Thousands lost their jobs and/or businesses, while others were forced to take a leave of absence to stay home with ailing relatives or be with children when schools moved to a virtual platform. During the most challenging economic downturn of our lifetime, communities turned to New Mexico credit unions for help.
Most of the state’s 40 credit unions provided affordable loan options, ensuring members could preserve their livelihoods and dignity by providing advances on federal employee salaries and offering working families small-dollar loans at fair prices. These types of loan programs helped countless New Mexicans, but the sudden economic downturn magnified a continuing issue, predatory lending.
The Credit Union Association of New Mexico wants to work with government officials to create fair regulations that protect our citizens by prohibiting unreasonably high-interest rate loans. History has shown that widespread economic uncertainty and crises lead to a rise in opportunistic business practices that prey on the most vulnerable.
During the pandemic, far too many New Mexicans were forced to take short-term, very-high-interest loans to make ends meet. The interest rates on these loans range, but many borrowers pay up to an astounding 175 percent APR interest rate, often with hidden provisions that charge borrowers added fees. These predatory lending practices unfairly target working families, putting profit above the community’s well-being.
Credit unions have a generational history of helping communities through tough times by providing affordable loan options and lending a helping hand when members need it most. Credit unions from every corner of our beautiful state spent the last 22 months providing more than twice the amount of total loans given in 2019, with overall loan growth reaching 6.6 percent through the third quarter of 2021.
I am proud that credit unions continued to help member-owners navigate troubled times, but we need help. While a number of laws have been put in place in neighboring states to protect consumers and regulate the high fees and interest rates of payday loans, New Mexico has done little to protect citizens.
We need to create common-sense regulations to protect consumers. We’re calling on the Legislature to broker an agreement for sound consumer protections within the next 12 months. As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham works with legislators to implement policies that will improve the well-being of New Mexicans, we look forward to working collaboratively to put families first.
