New Mexico stands on the cusp of a golden era, with its oil and gas boom enriching the state's coffers to unprecedented levels. Now is the time to ensure this wealth directly benefits the people who make New Mexico vibrant and unique: its residents. Drawing inspiration from Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, it's time New Mexico adopts its own permanent fund dividend to secure a prosperous future for all its citizens.

One of the most compelling aspects of the Alaskan dividend is its tangible impact on the everyday lives of its residents. The dividend, which has ranged from several hundred to over $2,000 annually, directly contributes to individual and family well-being. A similar dividend in New Mexico would provide immediate financial relief and increased purchasing power to residents, helping families offset living costs and potentially reducing poverty rates.

Current statistics paint a telling picture: The median household income in New Mexico hovers around $54,000, which is significantly below the national average. Furthermore, a significant portion of our residents live below the poverty line, struggling with daily expenses, from groceries to health care. Introducing the a permanent fund dividend in New Mexico could play a pivotal role in uplifting our most vulnerable citizens.

Megan DeLaRosa is the interim chairwoman of the Southwest Public Policy Institute, dedicated to improving the quality of life in the American Southwest by formulating, promoting and defending sound public policy solutions.

