It is difficult to miss the articles and editorials in The Santa Fe New Mexican and other media outlets reporting about Harrison Road, the street that abuts the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place.
Over the past year, the situation on Harrison Road has become a serious concern for businesses and homes around the shelter and for the shelter itself, as we try to provide life-saving services to the most vulnerable members of our community. Harrison Road has increasingly become a place where people who feel they have nowhere else to go have chosen to set up camp, and tents often line the road. The encampments have become a health and safety issue for the neighborhood.
The situation that has evolved seems to be the direct result of two different forces that have come together in a perfect storm: the COVID-19 pandemic and the fentanyl crisis.
During the pandemic, isolation and the inaccessibility of resources like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings, mental health services, libraries, city buildings or restaurants where people could sit and stay warm, and even, to some degree, homeless shelters have hit people without a home particularly hard. Last summer, the city started moving homeless encampments away from the parks. Some of them migrated nearer to the shelter, one place in town where people who are homeless always are treated with compassion and respect.
At the same time, shelter staff began to see people overdosing on Harrison Road, and the overdoses were so severe that it took several times more Narcan doses to revive them. Fentanyl is cheap, and it is powerfully addictive. Since 2019, we have witnessed on Harrison Road that more people are using fentanyl exclusively because it is much cheaper than heroin and easier to obtain.
The little blue fentanyl pill has become the go-to drug, at least among the population around the shelter. There have been numerous instances when someone has run onto shelter property asking for help, and our staff members have administered Narcan out on the street and have saved lives.
Some of the people camping on Harrison Road would be welcome to sleep and receive day services at the shelter, but we cannot and never have allowed alcohol or illegal drug use on shelter property — it would be a direct violation of our lease with the city — and the addictive nature of fentanyl is overwhelming.
The shelter has been working closely with the city of Santa Fe to find solutions for Harrison Road. It is imperative now that the city and the police department step in and provide much more help because shelter staff have no authority outside our own property to dictate where anyone decides to stand, sit or sleep. This is a public health and safety issue, and the city needs to help find and provide solutions for Harrison Road and the encampments all across Santa Fe.
The shelter’s board of directors has given new Executive Director Korina Lopez a strong directive to implement policies and procedures that ensure we are not enabling nor encouraging loitering or camping on Harrison Road. The staff and board recognize we must work hard to be good neighbors to those who live and work around the shelter.
It is heartbreaking that some people seem beyond even our grasp to help. Our core mission continues to be preventing death from hypothermia by providing a warm meal and a warm cot for anyone who comes to us, so long as they don’t break our reasonable rules. Our mission also includes providing a place for the services that move people upward toward stability and housing.
The plight of individuals in encampments across town breaks our hearts, but not our will, to continue performing our life-saving mission.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.