The COVID-19 crisis is the most challenging medical crisis since the flu pandemic of 1918. With the 24-hour news cycle, the despair of the infected and the dead is transferred to the public instantly.
Recently, after silently saying a prayer for everyone, I was struck by a novel notion. Enough of the negatives. What good can come from this? As I dove deeper into my thought process and surveying a past personal experience, it was like I was witnessing a tsunami of hope for the advancement of mankind.
COVID-19 exposed our current antiquated health care system, which needs serious upgrading. In 2000, while a professor of surgery at Yale University School of Medicine, I spoke at the World Bank.
The title of the speech was: “The Impact of Technology on the Future of Global Healthcare.” There, I introduced the Rosser Doctrine:
u Bring health care to the people using telemedicine (the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunications technology). Doing so would allow instant access for patients, address racial disparities, mitigate costs and increase the quality of care through early intervention. Telemedicine would also provide command/control and oversight of patients and nontraditional providers.
u Develop cost-effective, miniaturized diagnostic and treatment technologies.
u Use innovative, efficient skill and knowledge transfer techniques, including distance learning, computer simulation, even video game technology, to shorten training times. This approach enhances the capabilities of midlevel providers, make possible the development of nontraditional care supporters and empowers patients to participate in their care.
After my presentation, there was a low rumbling of voices commenting on what they had heard. Finally, an audience member rose and made this statement: “Dr. Rosser, what you have presented to us here today is nothing more than a sophisticated dream.” I really couldn’t blame him for drawing that conclusion. There were, indeed, monumental barriers to this dream, with the most significant being the acceptance of telemedicine, which is the linchpin of the Rosser Doctrine.
That is changing, with the crisis helping cumble resistance to telemedicine. Nationwide stay-at-home orders activated the first pillar of the Rosser Doctrine — bringing health care to the people. That requires telemedicine. Physicians, hospitals and patients resisting telemedicine no longer have a choice. There now is a mandate to use this approach, including reimbursement for such interactions.
Telemedicine isn’t limited by artificial borders, either. With a shortage of providers, California and Florida have taken a big step toward universal medical licensure. Why should a physician credentialed in one state have to endure the arduous licensing process in other states?
Because of the crisis, education is now conducted using distance learning. Educators resisted the strategy but are now required to teach online. The next step is to embrace innovative teaching techniques, including the use of simulations and video game methodologies and technologies.
The crisis also is showcasing the use of miniaturized technology, including smartphone medical applications for performing EKGs, blood chemistry analysis and ultrasounds. Furthermore, cost-effective broadband platforms like Zoom and Skype are being embraced for telemedicine.
These are just a few barriers to the dream of the Rosser Doctrine that have been removed due to this crisis. Technology can be an equalizer, bringing new approaches, processes and quality health care to all.
As the future of health care is launched, we must not backslide. I still hear the echo of a quote from Robert Kennedy, spoken by Teddy Kennedy as he eulogized his brother in 1968: “Some men see things as they are and say why, I dream of things that never were and say why not?”
This global pandemic can birth innovation and progress. Sometimes, it takes a crisis for us realize, as Franklin Delano Roosevelt said in his 1932 inaugural address, “The only thing we have to fear is … fear itself — nameless unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Dr. James “Butch” Rosser Jr., FACS, is general surgeon and director at the Gila Regional Medical Center Advanced Heartburn Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Silver City.
