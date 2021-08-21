The main reason for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is not to protect yourself or your family or your neighbors, although vaccination will certainly do that. Instead, the main reason is to stop mutations of the virus, like the one that produced the deadly delta variant.
Viruses can undergo mutation only when they are in an infected cell. They have to take over the apparatus of human cells to reproduce themselves. Otherwise, they are entirely inert, not even alive. So a virus sitting on your kitchen counter is nothing at all until it gets inside your cells.
Viruses reproduce wildly in the cells they infect, and mistakes in copying themselves are inevitable. With every such mutation there is a risk the virus will become more transmissible or more deadly. In the case of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the greatest danger is that a mutation will enable the virus to become resistant to vaccines. Call that the omega variant. So we need to do everything we can to stop the virus from endlessly replicating itself.
The only answer is for everyone to be vaccinated. Vaccination is not a perfect solution, but it’s a very, very good one. Even vaccinated people are sometimes capable of infecting others, but it’s unusual. While we might not be able to eliminate infections altogether, we can eliminate severe disease almost entirely. And we can greatly reduce the human reservoir of mutating virus that serves as a petri dish for growing the next dangerous variant.
Vaccination is necessary not only in the United States but globally. It’s no longer possible to assume viruses will be contained by national borders. If COVID-19 outbreaks occur anywhere, they will find their way everywhere. Thus, rich countries need to subsidize vaccine production in poor countries, not just out of generosity but of self-interest. To make this possible, the property rights of vaccine manufacturers should be waived during the pandemic so vaccines can be copied and manufactured in any part of the world.
Why so much resistance to vaccinations? Several reasons are often cited.
First is the risk of side effects from the vaccine. It is true that there may be discomfort in the arm after vaccination, maybe headache, tiredness or even a low-grade fever. But these symptoms are transient. In contrast, the side effects of COVID-19 can last indefinitely.
Second is the argument that the vaccines were developed so fast (Operation Warp Speed, after all) that they can’t be trusted. But that argument confuses the production of the vaccines with the scientific work of discovering how a vaccine against a coronavirus could work. The innovative research that led to the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines had been underway for over 15 years. Once the companies knew how to produce such a vaccine, it was just a matter of getting the resources to do it and then conducting the clinical trials. The factories simply had to go into overdrive, and they had very generous public support to do that.
Third is the view that mandating vaccination against COVID-19 would somehow be a violation of freedom. But it would be no different from the many mandates to receive other vaccines. For example, children in all states must be vaccinated against measles, polio, rubella, diphtheria and tetanus before they can enter public school. Many hospital workers are required to be vaccinated against hepatitis. Travelers to certain parts of the world must be vaccinated against yellow fever and other tropical diseases.
Moreover, this argument is supremely selfish. Whatever freedom you claim for yourself not to be vaccinated is far outweighed by the freedom of everyone around you not to have you expose them to COVID-19.
I’ve heard it said that this is a “personal choice.” No, it isn’t, any more than how fast you drive is a personal choice. We are now in the midst of a global resurgence of COVID-19 because of the delta variant. Other, worse variants could follow, including the worst of all — the omega variant. For that reason, everyone who is of age should be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, to enter school and to be in public spaces such as restaurants and concerts. It’s not a personal choice; it’s a moral obligation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.