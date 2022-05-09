Since March 1, landowners have found trespassers fishing miles inside their private land boundaries, picnicking along stream banks on deeded land, making campfires, wandering up privately owned dry arroyos and literally driving their vehicles onto private property to access public water. All of these individuals used a New Mexico Supreme Court ruling as justification for their actions.
These altercations between recreation users and private landowners are real and easily could have led to unsafe situations. Some people enjoying the outdoors are brazen, and some landowners are extremely serious about protecting their private property.
The state Supreme Court is doing a dangerous disservice to both public recreation users and private landowners by failing to clarify the legal parameters of the March 1 decision to overturn the Non-navigable Waters Rule. At the time of the ruling, the court stated it would produce written clarification by “the end of the week.” That was 10 weeks ago.
The Non-navigable Waters Rule provided landowners with certifications that allowed them to block access to water flowing through private land. That meant the landowner had the right to fence off the river. Only five certificates ever were approved statewide. On March 1, the state Supreme Court voided these certificates and repealed the rule.
Since that time, several organizations and vocal politicians who favor unfettered recreational access to private land have praised the ruling, saying the public now can trudge up any streambed into private property.
However, while the court ruled landowners cannot prevent float access, justices did not repeal the Stream Access Law. That is the statute that prevents an individual from walking or wading onto private land to access public water. This confusion is leading to a growing level of conflict between recreation users, landowners and law enforcement agencies.
Until a time when the New Mexico Supreme Court releases a written decision overturning the Stream Access Law, we encourage landowners to continue reporting trespassers. Whether a trespasser is standing on the deeded bank of the river or wading in the privately owned streambed, call local law enforcement, take pictures and make sure to file an official report. Float access is permitted, but let’s not forget that in New Mexico, few waters are deep enough to be legitimately floated without trespass on private land.
Kerrie Cox Romero is executive director of the New Mexico Council of Outfitters and Guides.