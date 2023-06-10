The recent article (“Solar facility is right choice with safeguards,” My View, June 4) identifies the fire risks of the 96-megawatt Rancho Viejo solar and 48-megawatt battery storage project proposed by AES Corporation. The 800-acre project would be shoehorned in between San Marcos on the south, Rancho Viejo on the north and Eldorado on the east. The piece identifies the following risks:
The risk of overheating and fire from the 4 acres of lithium-ion batteries, which has occurred recently at similar sites in Arizona and California.
The toxicity of the fire retardants used in the batteries’ automated fire protection systems and their potential contamination of the area’s groundwater.
The shifting of responsibility to the county to extinguish fires within the project’s perimeter and fires escaping the project’s boundaries. The project would have no on-site personnel and would be overseen completely remotely.
The piece suggests the 1.5-mile distance between the project and the nearest homes eliminates the risk of fires to those homes. It ignores the 80 residences of San Marcos, which AES’ environmental review identifies as located 0.2 miles from the project.
And grass fires can travel really fast. According to the Western Fire Chiefs Association and others, wildfires, especially in grasslands, can travel at up to 14 miles per hour. At 14 miles per hour, a grass fire starting at the battery site could reach homes 1.5 miles away in less than seven minutes. At 7 miles per hour, a fire could reach those homes in less than 15 minutes. Fire could reach San Marcos and the adjacent Turquoise Trail Charter School much faster. The area is also notorious for its wind speeds, which can accelerate the progress of such a fire.
The issue for Santa Fe County is a question of land use and appropriate siting under the county’s Sustainable Land Development Code. The proposed site is in the county’s “rural fringe” zone. Under the code, AES does not have an unconditional legal right to locate the project there.
Conditional-use permits are considered under the code “for certain uses that, because of unique characteristics or potential impacts on adjacent land uses, are not permitted in zoning districts as a matter of right” but which may be approved under standards set forth in the code. The county must make a number of determinations, including that the proposed use will not “be detrimental to the health, safety and general welfare of the area” and will not “create a potential hazard for fire, panic, or other danger.”
The op-ed recommends the county approve the conditional-use permit required to site the project because “we need nighttime renewable energy that the batteries will provide” in addition to the daytime solar power to be provided by the project. However, Public Service Company of New Mexico has not yet determined that this project meets PNM’s needs. The project is likely one of many that developers have proposed to PNM, and PNM has not yet made decisions on where it may need a solar and battery storage facility and whether AES’ proposed price is reasonable. Any contract would then have to be approved by the Public Regulation Commission.
Regardless of the issue of need, the AES project does not satisfactorily address the risks as required by the county’s conditional-use standards. Based upon the proximity of residential communities and the speed with which a fire would reach them, it is unlikely the fire risk to San Marcos, Rancho Viejo and Eldorado can be resolved. Santa Fe County should reject this permit application to ensure the safety of the residents of these communities.
Ashley Schannauer is an attorney retired from the Public Regulation Commission. He lives with his wife in Eldorado.