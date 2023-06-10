The recent article (“Solar facility is right choice with safeguards,” My View, June 4) identifies the fire risks of the 96-megawatt Rancho Viejo solar and 48-megawatt battery storage project proposed by AES Corporation. The 800-acre project would be shoehorned in between San Marcos on the south, Rancho Viejo on the north and Eldorado on the east. The piece identifies the following risks:

  • The risk of overheating and fire from the 4 acres of lithium-ion batteries, which has occurred recently at similar sites in Arizona and California.
  • The toxicity of the fire retardants used in the batteries’ automated fire protection systems and their potential contamination of the area’s groundwater.
  • The shifting of responsibility to the county to extinguish fires within the project’s perimeter and fires escaping the project’s boundaries. The project would have no on-site personnel and would be overseen completely remotely.

The piece suggests the 1.5-mile distance between the project and the nearest homes eliminates the risk of fires to those homes. It ignores the 80 residences of San Marcos, which AES’ environmental review identifies as located 0.2 miles from the project.

Ashley Schannauer is an attorney retired from the Public Regulation Commission. He lives with his wife in Eldorado.

