A few years back, when I retired and moved to Northern New Mexico, I did so in part because of the cultural and historic character of the area.
Being near one archaeological treasure in particular, Mount Chalchihuitl, was especially heartwarming since, as the raven flies, it happens to be less than a mile from my house. I was gratified back then to learn that Santa Fe County was working to protect and preserve “Mount Chal,” and looked forward to being able to visit and explore this site one day.
Now, I have learned that this worthy project could be removed from county consideration. In particular, on June 9, the Mount Chalchihuitl preservation/protection project was presented to the Board of County Commissioners as part of a budget discussion with, potentially, no funds allocated toward it for 2021. Also, it was specifically mentioned as a possible line item for removal from the budget — mainly due to the county’s inability to move it forward over the years.
Disappointing. But past difficulties and current financial stresses must not be allowed to stop Santa Fe County from following through with its commitment, dating to at least 2001, to acquire and protect the largest prehistoric Native American turquoise mine in North America.
Santa Fe County commissioners need to find a way to protect this world-class archaeological site from future development and from potential negative impacts of visitors. Preserving and protecting such a significant educational cultural site like Mount Chalchihuitl would enrich the entire region.
Residents and visitors alike would benefit if Santa Fe County acquired the property, currently under private ownership, and added it to the existing Cerrillos Hills State Park.
I understand that Santa Fe County funding for the Mount Chalchihuitl protection/preservation project will be discussed and acted upon at Tuesday’s capital planning and budget study session. I urge the county commissioners to prioritize this project as one deserving of both funding and of focused attention in order to move it forward.
The Mount Chalchihuitl project should be revisited; its scope and budget should be readdressed; and the County Commission should commit time, energy and money to completing it. Adding this site to the existing Cerrillos Hills State Park should be a high county priority.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.