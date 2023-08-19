During my long career in wildlife and habitat conservation, I have worked both for government at all levels, including county and for nongovernmental organizations, including on minimizing impacts from renewable energy. It was a serious responsibility to serve the public with all my energy and with timely communications.
I know there are many hardworking and dedicated employees and officials who serve Santa Fe County. Yet I have been disappointed and dismayed to experience firsthand that some on the County Commission and growth management/building and development staff have not adopted the level of commitment and responsiveness their constituents deserve. I am making this judgement based on the county’s response to the proposed utility-scale Rancho Viejo Solar Project.
This industrial facility, to be sited on private land owned by Rancho Viejo Partnership/Warren Thompson, has been under consideration since AES Corp. submitted a conditional-use permit to Santa Fe County on Jan. 26.
Prior to that, and based on this facility’s scale and features, the San Marcos Association submitted a letter to the County Commission requesting they strongly consider modifying the Sustainable Land Development Code to designate utility-scale renewable energy projects as Developments of Countywide Impact, to allow for more rigorous review of these large projects, which have greater safety risk and environmental impacts. Specifically, this letter asked for a moratorium on such facilities and for the county to develop regulations to treat them as Developments of Countywide Impact. Currently, renewable energy projects only need to go through the minimalistic conditional-use permit process.
However, it was not until over six months later, on July 24, that the county replied to the San Marcos Association’s letter, with the response that its staff “did not support these requests at this time,” and that the existing conditional-use permit process “already … contains safeguards to ensure that specific concerns with these [commercial solar energy production] facilities can be addressed in almost all instances.” Furthermore, this letter to the San Marcos Association contained no acknowledgement that scale matters. Community solar (e.g., 11,000 panels, 25 acres, no battery storage) and utility-scale solar projects (e.g., Rancho Viejo Solar: 239,247 panels, 800-plus acres, large battery storage) are like apples and oranges. In fact, we just found out, and only by chance, that AES has changed its Rancho Viejo Solar application since submission to more than double the number of lithium-ion battery cells from 415,272 to 1,043,280.
Thus, despite constituent concerns, the county has decided to consider all renewable energy projects as being equal under the existing code, regardless of their size, project details, equipment specs and potential impacts to the safety of surrounding residents and to the environment, including from lithium-ion battery energy storage systems that are prone to thermal runaway fires.
It is shameful that the county commissioners have acquiesced and accepted this inadequate approach, and that county staff are shirking their responsibility to examine more rigorously the full potential risks and impacts of utility-scale projects. We all support responsible renewable energy, which means siting such facilities in appropriate locations like existing industrial or brownfield sites, but not surrounded by 10,000 residential properties.
Carol Beidleman is an ornithologist whose 45-year career has been in wildlife and habitat conservation. She lives in Santa Fe.