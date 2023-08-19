During my long career in wildlife and habitat conservation, I have worked both for government at all levels, including county and for nongovernmental organizations, including on minimizing impacts from renewable energy. It was a serious responsibility to serve the public with all my energy and with timely communications.

I know there are many hardworking and dedicated employees and officials who serve Santa Fe County. Yet I have been disappointed and dismayed to experience firsthand that some on the County Commission and growth management/building and development staff have not adopted the level of commitment and responsiveness their constituents deserve. I am making this judgement based on the county’s response to the proposed utility-scale Rancho Viejo Solar Project.

This industrial facility, to be sited on private land owned by Rancho Viejo Partnership/Warren Thompson, has been under consideration since AES Corp. submitted a conditional-use permit to Santa Fe County on Jan. 26.

Carol Beidleman is an ornithologist whose 45-year career has been in wildlife and habitat conservation. She lives in Santa Fe.

